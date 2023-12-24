Strictly ‘feud’ reports as Bobby Brazier ‘snubs’ three co-stars after show ends

A new Strictly ‘feud’ has been rumoured after Bobby Brazier seemed to snub three co-stars days after the final.

The former EastEnders star, 20, who reached the BBC final of Strictly Come Dancing was quick to keep in touch with most of his co-stars but failed to follow Nikita Kanda, Les Dennis and Nigel Harman.

This led fans to think that a secret feud had brewed between the trio, as they were absent from his following list. However, they also noticed a bad feeling between Bobby and one judge.

Fans predict a “feud” between Craig Revel Horwood and Bobby Brazier

According to The Sun, fans speculated that Craig Revel Horwood gave unfair criticism and ‘targeted’ Bobby – they also said the judge had ‘hatred’ against the finalist. During a dance-off opposite tennis star Annabel Croft and her partner Johannes Radebe, Craig opted to send Bobby home. Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke saved him.

Fans predicted a feud between Craig Revel Horwood and Bobby Brazier (Credit: BBC)

Taking to Twitter to suggest a ‘feud’, one fan penned: “I can respect Craig’s choice to save Annabel, but for me, it was obvious for weeks that he doesn’t like Bobby, so he wasn’t going to save him.” A second commented: “Craig really doesn’t like Bobby. He saved Annabel who he underscored every week. He’s a two-faced [BLEEP].”

Fans react

A third added: “Bobby’s been underscored every week and Craig has been really nasty towards him. Not once has he behaved so ungracious like Nigel has.”

“Undermarked! It feels unfair how Annabel is let off for mistakes yet Bobby is a novice too and they seem to want perfection from him. Bobby has stepped up his performance massively, a credit to Dianne’s fantastic coaching. They really deserve to be finalists so I hope everyone gets behind them!” wrote a fourth. A fifth added: “Absolutely undermarked. The judging has been ridiculous in this series.”

Craig was full of praise for Bobby during the final however – so it’s clear these fan reactions are very wide of the mark!

Elsewhere, Bobby’s brother Freddie and his dad Jeff Brazier have signed up for Celebrity Race Across the World, which will see celebrities take on challenges from different countries as they go globetrotting.

