Strictly star Bobby Brazier‘s father and brother, Jeff and Freddie, will be taking part in next year’s Celebrity Race Across The World, it has been reported.

EastEnders star Bobby’s popularity has seemingly paved the way for his family to jump into the spotlight – with 2024 looking like a big year for the Brazier’s.

A telly insider recently told The Sun that Jeff being in the Strictly audience has helped raise his profile – and TV bosses are keen on capitalising on the Brazier’s popularity.

Bobby Brazier will participate in Celebrity Around The World (Credit: Loose Women)

Celebrity Race Around the World: Freddie and Jeff to participate

“Being in the audience almost every week on Strictly has certainly helped to raise the profile of Jeff. Bobby’s done wonders for the Brazier name and it seems producers want to get in on the action as soon as possible,” the telly insider said.

“It’s a bit of a coup to have got on Celebrity Race Against the World, as it turned out to be one of 2023’s biggest telly hits.”

The show – which is a spin-off of the non-celeb version – has proven to be a hit since it launched. Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford triumphed alongside his dad Noel in the first celebrity series this autumn.

The pair beat McFly drummer Harry Judd and his mum Emma as they travelled from Morocco to Norway. It was a 6,200-mile route that took them through 24 countries. The tabloid reported that Jeff and Freddie are likely to face a similar challenge.

Jeff praised his son Strictly star Bobby Brazier

Elsewhere this week, Bobby appeared on Loose Women with his dad Jeff where he spoke about how he was feeling since the show ended.

He said: “Honestly I’m glad I’m surrounded by four women! I feel a bit lost! I miss Dianne and I am eating icing for breakfast, don’t know what to do!”

Meanwhile, Jeff also commented on how proud he is of Bobby. However, he also warned him that there will always be ups and downs in the entertainment world they work in.

“It comes naturally to him. Bobby from the NTAs forward and actually obviously with EastEnders and everything he has done since he left school has been great,” he said.

“He can’t stay on that trajectory and part of me will wonder what happens when he gets that bump in the road. This industry is not easy. Everybody sitting at the table knows that there will be highs and lows. That is what I am here for,” he concluded.

