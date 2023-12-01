Strictly stars Ellie and Vito are ‘letting people think they’re together’ to make it to the final, insiders claim

In the latest Strictly news, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have been hit by claims they want the public to believe they are dating, even though they’re reportedly not.

Those who have been watching this year’s series will undoubtedly have noticed how close the pair have grown.

As previously reported, Ellie and Vito made headlines after former Strictly contestant Amanda Abbington referred to them as “the most beautiful couple”. Refusing to respond to the rumours, Vito called Ellie his “baby” just days later.

Strictly star ‘Vito especially was keen to let people jump to their own conclusions’

With a lot of speculation regarding their relationship status, Strictly stars Ellie and Vito have yet to deny that they’re together. However, according to an inside source, this is all part of the plan to make the finals.

“Vito is an experienced pro, and knows what he’s doing. He and Ellie had an instant friendship and a great connection, but it definitely wasn’t sexual.” the source claimed to The Sun.

They continued: “However, once viewers picked up on their connection, Vito especially was keen to let people jump to their own conclusions.”

The source insisted that allowing the public to believe they’re together will “further endear themselves to the nation”.

“A few others on the show think it’s a bit cynical but they genuinely are having a lot of fun together.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Ellie brings him ‘real happiness’

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Vito recently shared a quote alongside numerous images of himself and Ellie looking cosy.

“Live the present and be grateful for what you have in life. Be happy for waking up every morning and appreciate the small things. This makes the real happiness,” he wrote.

Referring to her by her nickname Lulu, Vito said: “These are the words that Lulú and I keep repeating to each other.”

