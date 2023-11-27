Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach and her pro dance partner Vito Coppola have added more fire to those relationship rumours.

Former Coronation Street star Ellie, 22, and Italian dancer Vito, 31, spoke to Claudia Winkleman as Angela Scanlon and dance partner Carlos Gu left the competition last night (November 26).

The Strictly Come Dancing star told her how her dad was so proud of her performances throughout the series. She also revealed how he was especially fond of Vito. And this welcome into the family seems to have given fans the biggest hint yet that they are an item…

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola fuelled romance rumours yet again (Credit: BBC)

‘He loves Vito’

“My dad is usually a man of few words and he rarely shows any emotion. But every week he messages me and is like ‘so proud of you, crying again’ like welling up,” she explained to Claudia. “And he’s just been so amazing and such support, it’s been nice to know that I’m making him proud. He loves Vito,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vito didn’t shy away and confessed that he loves Ellie’s family and that they often exchange cooking recipes. “I say to Ellie’s mum: ‘Okay, show me how you do the gravy and the mashed potato and I’ll tell you how to do pasta,'” he said.

A VT on Saturday night’s show showed Ellie admitting she didn’t think any of them realised just how much time they would all be spending together.

Strictly fans react

The comments, along with their passionate Argentine tango, were almost enough to make fans spontaneously combust.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Whether they are in a genuine couple or not, Ellie and Vito are my 2023 Christmas love story and you shall not convince me otherwise..” Another agreed: “Can I just say how much I love #Vito! He’s like an excited little puppy you just want to pick up and hug. And he and #Ellie just make the best dancing couple ever! And would make a gorgeous couple away from dancing.”

I said to Ellie: ‘Look at me and eat me with your eyes.’

“Aww Ellie and Vito are so cute together, really hope it’s true love,” a third added. “Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s warmth and family comments certainly spark curiosity! Wishing them happiness, whether it’s friendship or something more,” chimed a fourth.

Lauren is all of us when Vito said “eat me with your eyes” #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/25AzOSP6Dc — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) November 25, 2023

Strictly star Vito makes saucy Ellie comment

Also over the weekend Vito revealed a pretty saucy comment he said to Ellie during training for their Argentine tango.

He told Claudia: “It was difficult as coming from last week. [With the Charleston], she was so spread out with everything and this one you have to keep everything in,” he said. “There is a ball of fire between us and I said to Ellie: ‘Look at me and eat me with your eyes.'”

