Why Strictly fans are convinced Dianne Buswell will leave the show this year

In the wake of her Strictly Come Dancing triumph alongside comedian Chris McCausland, some BBC audiences reckon Dianne Buswell might be tempted to hang up her dancing shows.

Or at least her Strictly dancing shoes.

Dianne and her partner Joe Sugg recently hinted that they are planning on starting a family. They met on the 2018 season of the show.

Chris disappointed some fans when he clarified that he won’t be doing a live tour after his win. He booked in a comedy tour before obtaining the Glitterball trophy.

But are Strictly fans in line for even more disappointment come 2025?

Will she continue to ride the wave of her newfound success, or quit while she’s ahead? (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Strictly fans discuss Dianne Buswell’s future on the dancing show

In a Reddit forum, Strictly Come Dancing fans have been spitballing ideas for which of the professionals they think will leave the show now that the 2024 series is over.

Among the top suggestions is Dianne Buswell.

She’d be leaving on a high, having won this year’s edition of the dancing show. And a marginal improvement on her previous years dancing with the BBC.

Last year, Dianne came second with EastEnders star Bobby Brazier. Ditto in 2018, with YouTuber Joe Sugg. They’re now in a relationship together and potentially planning to have kids.

“I can see Dianne leaving,” one user wrote in the forum. “I don’t think she’ll be able to top this partnership and this series.” Plus, “she’s wanted to branch out into TV as well”, the user speculates.

Another adds that she could “easily host a TV show of some description”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Dianne left to focus either on other career developments or family,” says a third.

Finally: “I can see Dianne is pulling the classic [move] of leaving right after winning.”

There’s no better time to duck out, right? Quit while you’re ahead? Well, not everyone agrees.

Dianne reached new heights this year with partner Chris McCausland (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Several users disagree that Dianne Buswell is leaving Strictly any time soon

“I still see Dianne doing a few more years,” one user mused. Having said that, they “can’t see her topping this year with Chris similar to Giovanni with Rose”.

“Totally disagree with most of the comments regarding Dianne,” another says. “The only reason she wouldn’t be back is if there was a really good reason she couldn’t dance. She’s currently the face of the show and I can see producers giving her a new challenge next year. She lives to dance and I’m not sure she’s ready to stop yet.”

“Perhaps Dianne may decide to want to start a family now that she’s had two finals in a row and a win,” says one fan of the show. “But I can also see her doing one last series while she figures out what’s next – like Oti did after her win with Bill.”

One last comment: “I don’t see anyone leaving unless their contracts are not renewed,” one user muses.

“Dianne might stay for one more year because she has that tour with Vito next year, but then I can see her leaving because I heard she wanted to start a family.”

ED! has contacted Dianne’s reps for comment.

