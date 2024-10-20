Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has called out Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal for “totally illegal” lifts in their routine last night.

Pete and Jowita performed a rumba to Oasis classic Don’t Look Back in Anger on Saturday evening. They scored a total of 22 points out of a possible 40.

Giving his feedback, Craig took issue with the lifts in the routine and insisted it could result in a “disqualification”.

Craig called out Pete and Jowita’s “illegal” lifts (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly

He told Pete and Jowita: “As for the lifts, that is totally illegal. There were two lifts, one foot should remain on the floor at all times.

“Of course, it’s up to the professional if they want to lose marks for that.

“And of course, you’ll be marked down for that, and I think even a disqualification darling.”

He then added: “I have an issue with that, because I think you should follow the rules. That being said, it was a little bit uncouth in some places.

Pete and Jowita watched on as Craig delivered his feedback (Credit: BBC)

“But you know, I do like seeing how committed you are to this, because I can see very clearly that you have been studying and studying and studying to make this good.”

When it came to scoring, Craig gave the couple a four out of 10. Motsi Mabuse gave the pair a five while Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke gave them six and seven.

Viewers fumed over the low score, as one hit out on X: “Pete and Jowita’s rumba was worth more than that score 4 and 5. Pathetic for Craig and Motsi.”

Another wrote on Instagram: “Undermarked in my opinion, improving every week, should be so proud.”

Pete and Jowita had lifts in their routine (Credit: BBC)

Someone else said: “Craig I think is very unfair at times… one wonders if he does it for effect.

“Pete is putting his heart and soul into his dancing… so improved… onwards and upwards Pete.”

The Strictly results show airs tonight from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

