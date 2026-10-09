Katya Jones has revealed she had doubts over returning to Strictly Come Dancing after being left heartbroken over last year’s elimination.

In an interview with MailOnline, she opened up about how new partner John Nellis has helped bring back her enthusiasm for the BBC dance show.

Katya’s doubts came after her tearful appearance on It Takes Two last December.

During the emotional interview, Katya reflected on her and Lewis Cope’s exit from the competition.

Katya Jones was tearful following her and Lewis Cope’s exit from Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

Katya Jones questioned whether to return to Strictly Come Dancing

Katya, 37, joined the BBC dance show in 2016 and is now in her 11th year on the programme. But despite her experience, returning for another series is something she carefully considers each time.

The professional dancer explained that every year she asks herself whether she is ready for another demanding Strictly series, knowing just how “consuming” the competition can become.

For Katya, that passion matters not only for herself but also for the celebrity partners she works with.

She told the MailOnline: “So every year I do question myself, like really think, ‘Are you ready for this really intense, really all consuming thing again and again and again and again?’ Every time I ask myself, and if the answer is still yes, I’ll be here doing it. And I must say last year I was very heartbroken. So there was a lot of doubt, like, ‘Can I face it again?'”

After such a disappointing ending, Katya admitted she was unsure whether she could put herself through the competition once more, despite having spent years on the show.

Lewis Cope’s Strictly exit left Katya Jones emotional

Katya and actor Lewis Cope were eliminated in the quarter-finals of Strictly in 2025.

The pair found themselves in the dance-off against Amber Davies and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, bringing their run to an end just before the semi-final.

Katya said their high expectations made the result particularly difficult to accept.

Their emotional appearance on It Takes Two saw Katya question whether different choices might have changed the outcome for Lewis.

At the same time, she was keen to praise him for giving her everything she had asked for throughout their time together. She also spoke about the pressure involved in producing routines that were almost perfect and capable of becoming a show-stopping moment every Saturday night.

Katya Jones is dancing with John Nellis on Strictly Come Dancing this year (Credit: BBC)

John Nellis helps renew Katya Jones’ Strictly passion

This year, Katya has been paired with YouTuber John Nellis, and their early training has helped remind her why Strictly means so much to her.

In particular, their first week together brought back her sense of what the show can offer beyond the ballroom.

Katya and John made an impressive start by topping the leaderboard after the first live show. Their Foxtrot scored 31 points out of 40.

Read more: New Strictly host Josh Widdicombe admits eliminations are ‘difficult’: ‘You feel terrible’

Movie Week proved more challenging, with their Titanic-inspired Couple’s Choice receiving 23 points. The pair are now preparing for week three this Saturday.

And despite the doubts that followed last year’s elimination, Katya appears to know exactly what would make her leave Strictly for good.

She said she still loves Strictly “as much now as when I started”.

For Katya, the answer is simple: the moment “I don’t love it is the moment I walk away”.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 10 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

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