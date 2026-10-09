Josh Widdicombe has revealed that sending contestants home on Strictly Come Dancing has been far more emotional than he expected.

The comedian admitted the eliminations had proved unexpectedly “difficult”. He appeared on It Takes Two on Thursday night.

Describing the atmosphere behind the scenes, Josh told host Ellie Taylor: “It’s so intense, you feel terrible.”

Josh hosts Strictly alongside Emma Willis and former professional dancer Johannes Radebe. They were announced as the new hosting trio earlier this year.

Josh’s admission comes after viewer criticism of his hosting role during the early episodes.

Celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton and professional partner Amy Dowden became the first couple eliminated after Movie Week’s dance-off.

Josh Widdicombe opened up about the “terrible” eliminations on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe opens up about Strictly eliminations

It is not the first time Josh has been candid about just how uncomfortable the results programme can be.

Appearing on Strictly: Lights Up after the elimination, he spoke to hosts Abi Clarke and Tyler West about the experience.

Asked what it was like to send someone home, Josh replied: “I hated that. It’s awful. Can I say that?”

The emotion was clear again when Chris and Amy returned to It Takes Two earlier this week following their exit from the competition. A montage of Chris’ Strictly moments left him in tears.

He spoke about questioning whether he could take on the challenge, while crediting Amy’s encouragement with helping him carry on.

Chris Appleton and Jaime Winstone were in the first Strictly dance-off with their pro partners (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe contrasts Strictly hosting duties

Josh’s role was rather different upstairs, where he joined Johannes to interview the couples who had secured their places in the competition.

Emma, meanwhile, remained downstairs to announce which couples were facing the possibility of elimination.

Speaking about his part of the results show on Thursday’s It Takes Two, Josh said: “What a sweet gig that is. Poor old Emma downstairs.”

But while his assignment may have been the happier of the two, Josh acknowledged the sadness surrounding each departure.

Read more: Matt Willis’ ‘very valid’ reason why he’ll never compete on Strictly after wife Emma takes over hosting role

Since the new series of Strictly began, fans have questioned whether Strictly really needs three hosts.

Viewers did, however, welcome Josh’s move to the Clauditorium during the results programme, where he spoke to contestants alongside Johannes.

Josh, Johannes and Emma have replaced Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman following their departure at the end of 2025, bringing their long-running presenting partnership to a close.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 10 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It Takes Two airs weeknights from 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

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