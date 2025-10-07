Tess Daly ‘rattled’ over Strictly Come Dancing backlash as she ‘tries to rise above it’

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has been cruelly trolled over her presenting job on the dancing show. And it seems she is reportedly feeling the strain.

Tess has been hosting Strictly Come Dancing ever since the show began way back in 2004, so she is a very familiar face with the viewers. But it seems 20 years later, the cruel backlash she receives has finally started to affect her own mindset.

The BBC talent show began two weeks ago, and ever since, Tess – who has been married to Vernon Kay for 22 years – has had her presenting ability questioned by trolls. And now, reports suggest she is finding it hard to not take things “personally”.

Tess has been ‘rattled’ by the backlash (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Tess Daly cruelly trolled over Strictly Come Dancing hosting

According to Closer Magazine, the increased backlash over Tess’ presenting skills has actually left her quite “rattled” this year.

A source told the outlet: “She has seen the comments and she is more affected than people might realise. She always tried to rise above it. But when you are trending for the wrong reasons week after week, it’s hard to not take it personally.

The source was specifically referring to negative comments that Tess received on X during week one’s live Strictly show.

One fan had penned: “Tess Day must have something over the BBC bosses because she is quite frankly the worst presenter.”

Another trolled: “It has been 20-something years and we’re no closer to understanding why Tess Daly got this gig and how she managed to keep it with the wooden delivery, forced banter and fake laughter.”

However some fans absolutely love watching Tess every week. One supporter penned: “I think Tess Daly gets a really bad rep on Strictly. I think she’s lovely, personable and always puts the contestants at ease.”

But while some may be positive, the source revealed that Tess is finding it difficult to keep brushing the negativity off.

They added: “Tess has been putting on a brave face. But she has confided in friends that the negativity is wearing her down.”

Tess has hosted the show for over 20 years (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Tess advised to ‘ignore the trolls’

As she has been doing it since the very beginning, it’s clear that Tess must adore the show. Otherwise, at some point, it would have been easy to leave.

The source confirmed that “she absolutely loves” working on Strictly, and that she makes sure to take it “seriously”. But over the years she has began to feel “she can’t win”.

It was also stated that the Strictly bosses are have “told her not to listen” to the negativity as they see her as an “irreplaceable” part of the show.

The source emphasised that Tess “knows” that a lot of the public are supporting her, and that’s why she “won’t let this break her” as she is determined to “focus” on ignoring the negativity.

Tess’ pain over the recent backlash comes not long after it was suggested Strictly Come Dancing’s other host, Claudia Winkleman, could be set to leave the show after her contract is up. And there are already a list of huge names that could take her place.

Entertainment Daily have reached out to Tess’ reps for comment.

