Strictly Come Dancing 2025: George Clarke’s unrecognisable during Inbetweeners impression

Strictly Come Dancing finalist George Clarke wowed viewers at the weekend with his Inbetweeners-inspired routine – but it turns out the viral dance wasn’t new territory for him if we look at his TikTok.

The social media star, who secured his place in this week’s final, has previously performed the iconic moves long before stepping onto the Strictly ballroom floor.

An unearthed TikTok video from 2023 shows George recreating the infamous dance scene from The Inbetweeners Movie. In the clip, he looks almost unrecognisable as he mimics not one, but three of the characters from the 2011 film.

Strictly’s George Clarke in Inbetweeners TikTok

George Clarke took on the Inbetweners dance long before his stint on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

George can be seen copying Will’s galloping steps – which featured in his Strictly Charleston – alongside Neil’s robot attempt and Simon’s awkward, jerky arm movements.

At the time, he captioned the video: “The only moves I know #fyp #foryou #viral #inbetweeners.”

The clip proved hugely popular, racking up 144,000 likes and plenty of amused comments.

One follower joked: “AHAHHAHA you look like all of them,” while another added: “But why does he lowkey look like all of them?!”

Following George’s recent semi-final performance, fans were quick to rediscover the video. One viewer commented: “He’s now doing this on Strictly…”

George’s appearance in the old footage is noticeably different to how he looks today. His hair is much shorter, he has no facial hair, and even when wearing glasses like Will in the TikTok, he looks worlds away from the version he portrayed on Saturday night.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr received a 37 last week (Credit: BBC)

‘Best number yet’

On Strictly, George and professional partner Alexis Warr performed their take on the Inbetweeners dance to We No Speak Americano by Yolanda Be Cool and DCUP – the same track used in the film.

The pair opted for a Charleston and even dressed in blue school uniforms, complete with George carrying a briefcase similar to Will’s.

Although technically a Charleston, the routine still featured many of the film’s most recognisable moves, including the elbow jabs, robot steps and Will’s signature gallop.

The judges were full of praise, despite not directly referencing the Inbetweeners link.

Shirley Ballas told George: “For me, personally, I think this is your best number yet.”

Anton Du Beke added: “You’re so brilliant. Your partnering I’ve loved. I just thought this dance was you and the best of you.”

George and Alexis scored an impressive 37, made up of an 8, a 9 and two 10s, before sailing through to the final on the public vote alongside Karen Carney and Carlos Gu. They will now compete against Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, who survived the dance-off against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.

The remaining three couples will each perform three routines, including their Show Dances, before this year’s champions are crowned at the end of the show at 9.10pm.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 7pm on Saturday December 20, 2025, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

