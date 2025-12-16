Strictly Come Dancing star Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe return with Blue as guest stars for Christmas Special

Strictly Come Dancing is welcoming back two former stars for the Christmas Special – and it’s none other than Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe.

The Blue singers both appeared on the dance show in separate years, but are making their comeback as part of the group. It’ll be the first time all members of the group – including Antony Costa and Duncan James – will be in the Strictly studio.

However, they won’t be showing off their dancing skills this time around.

Blue are singing in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Credit: BBC)

Blue revealed as guest appearance on Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Blue were revealed as guest performers during Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off show, It Takes Two, where they teased the Christmas Special.

Fans got to see a sneak peek of the special episode airing on December 25.

TV host Fleur East hinted at who it would be as she introduced the behind-the-scenes montage.

She said: “All rise! Because there is a very special guest performance too.”

Antony admitted: “It feels amazing to be in the Strictly ballroom, I’ve never been here before!”

Duncan chimed in: “I haven’t either, “before gesturing towards Lee and Simon: “But you two know it!”

“Feels like home” joked Simon but Lee confessed: “I was only here a little bit, though.” He was referring to his short time on the show after being sent home early on during the competition!

Duncan joked: “You have a member of Westliffe, you’ve got a member of All Saints – the pressure is on.”

During the behind the scenes clips we also saw the team decorating the studio for Christmas. Unlike the weekly instalments we’ve been enjoying, the Christmas special is actually pre-recorded.

Brian McFadden is one of the confirmed stars in the Christmas Special (Credit: BBC)

Lee Ryan’s time on Strictly

Lee Ryan signed up for Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 for the 16th series and was partnered up with Nadiya Bychkova.

Unfortunately, he only lasted a few weeks as he was eliminated on the third elimination.

Lee went up against Charles Venn in a dance off and was ultimately sent home.

But he wasn’t the only member of Blue to take part. He was inspired by fellow bandmate Simon Webbe’s attempt years before during Series 12.

Simon teamed up with Kristina Rihanoff and did much better than Lee, reaching the final back in 2014. However, he never managed to take home the Gliterball trophy, coming out as runner up against Frankie Bridge.

George Clarke embodied his inner geek on the weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly pro convinced George Clarke will win Glitterball trophy

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole has delivered a brutal verdict on the current series, insisting it hasn’t lived up to the hype.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan claimed many contestants failed to stand out.

“When you look back over the series, most of the people who have gone out were pretty average,” he said, adding that only “four or five” dancers were truly strong.

He was adamant that Emmerdale star Lewis Cope and pro partner Katya Jones should have won.

“They should have won the whole show, hands down,” Brendan said. “What Katya created with him was magnificent. That was the winning couple from the very start.”

Brendan also dismissed claims from the judges that it’s been a standout series.

Despite this, Brendan believes the result is already decided. “George will definitely win,” he said, pointing to the power of large online fanbases.

However, he insisted Amber is the strongest dancer left.

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on iPlayer and BBC One from 5.30pm on Christmas Day.

