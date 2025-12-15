Strictly Come Dancing final songs, dances and BBC schedule time this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is hurtling towards its glittering Final, and with just days to go, excitement levels are officially through the roof.

Viewers are counting down to the moment the remaining couples take to the floor one last time, hoping to lift the famous Glitterball Trophy. And as always, the big questions are already flying around – when exactly is the Final on, which dances will we see, and what songs will soundtrack those all-important last performances?

But that’s not all. With the TV series nearly wrapped up, fans are also racing to secure tickets for the Strictly live tour, eager to see their favourites perform without the pressure of judges’ scores and public votes.

So as the ballroom prepares to close its doors for another year, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know in one place. From the date and time of the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Final, to the confirmed dances and songs, plus how to watch – and attend – the live tour once the confetti settles, consider this your ultimate Strictly cheat sheet.

You’re very welcome – and don’t say we didn’t warn you about the emotional goodbye.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final is just days away (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the Final?

We now have our Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalists after a very tense weekend in the ballroom.

On Sunday night, two couples went head-t0-head for a final stab at making it to the end of the series. They were Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, and Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.

Both performed excellently, but the judges unanimously voted to save Amber and Nikita. This means Balvinder and Julian were sent home, with dreams of lifting the Glitterball Trophy scuppered.

The decision to save Amber and Nikita means they are in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing: The Final. They will join Karen Carney and Carlos Gu in the ballroom, along with George Clarke and Alexis Warr.

Strictly Come Dancing The Final: Show Dance songs

The remaining three couples will have to perform three dances in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing: The Final. And one of these will be a Show Dance.

The Show Dance is only ever performed in the Grand Final episode and the rule book goes straight out of the window! The couples are free to choose whatever dance they want in one last wow for the judges.

In the past, there has been Broadway, Disco and even Hip-Hop, along with more traditional Ballroom and Latin routines. So what will Karen, George and Amber pull out of the bag this year?

Carols told Claudia Winkleman on Sunday night what he and Karen have planned for their Show Dance. He said: “Everything is about celebrating now. It’s a celebration. It will be everything Kaz is good at and throwing into it and having fun.”

He added: “Our song is actually a perfect match for her. Inner Smile. You’re starting to smile from in there.” Inner Smile is the 2001 hit by Texas.

George and Alexis really have picked a great tune for their Show Dance. The couple will be performing to Human by The Killers, which was released in 2008.

Alexis has promised it will be a celebration of George’s “evolution” throughout this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

Amber and Nikita are yet to reveal the details of their Show Dance. The pairs will also have to perform two other routines each.

George Clarke and his partner Alexis Warr will be on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour: How to get tickets

The BBC has now revealed the full line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026. But how can you buy tickets?

George will be on the Strictly Live Tour with Alexis. Lewis Cope will be performing with Katya Jones, while Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is back with Lauren Oakley.

Expect to see Ellie Goldstein reunited with Vito Coppola, and Vicky Pattison with Kai Widdrington.

Harry Aikins-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer will be on the tour, along with La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec. Nikita will be there – but not with Amber. Amber is away touring with Legally Blonde, so he will be dancing with his 2023 partner, Leyton Williams.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be there, too. It Takes Two host Janette Manara will be presenting.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2026 will tour the UK in January and February. It begins on January 23 in Birmingham and wraps up in London on February 15.

You can buy tickets through the official Strictly Come Dancing Live! website. You can also buy them from official ticket partners, AGT and Ticketmaster UK.

You’d best be quick though, as these will sell out fast!

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will wave goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing in the final (Credit: BBC)

When is Strictly Come Dancing: The Final on?

There’s barely any time left to wait before the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 winner is crowned. The grand Final airs at 7pm on Saturday December 20, 2025, live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

And viewers should clear their schedules, because this one’s a biggie. The show is a full-on extravaganza, running for two hours and 10 minutes and not finishing until 9.10pm. Expect tears, triumphs and more than a few standing ovations.

Last year’s champion Chris McCausland will also be back on the ballroom floor, returning to hand over the Glitterball Trophy to this year’s winner. But which celebrity will be lifting it high by the end of the night?

Fans should also brace themselves emotionally, because the Final marks Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman’s last live Strictly show together. While the duo will appear again for the Christmas Special on Christmas Day, that episode is pre-recorded.

And if rumours are to be believed, Tess and Claud may even be stepping onto the dance floor themselves for a farewell moment. If that happens, don’t say we didn’t warn you to keep the tissues close.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final starts at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday December 20, 2025.

