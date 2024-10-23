Strictly star Chris McCausland ‘taking it one dance at a time’ as Janette Manrara quizzes him on winning

Tonight (October 23) on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Chris McCausland and his professional partner Dianne Buswell joined host Janette Manrara.

The pair spoke first about their stunning dance last Saturday night to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Strictly star Chris McCausland ’emotional’

Janette praised Dianne for her stunning choreography, picking up on the poignant moment Chris walked across the floor on his own before the pair embraced in a spin.

Speaking about the moment, Dianne told Janette: “I did tell Chris about it and he was a little bit apprehensive about it at first. He said: ‘I’m not sure if this will work.'”

Turning to Chris, she added: “But you even said the moment we tried it in the rehearsal room and you walked towards me and we got to each other and did our standing spin and I saw a little moisture in your eye… You really felt that emotion and it was then that we said yes, this is going to be it.”

“A little moisture in the eye,” Chris echoed, cuddling into Dianne.

Sensing the comic may get emotional again, Janette offered a warning ahead of her next question.

Janette’s warning to Chris

“Well I don’t want to make you more emotional but I’ve got a little question about what’s going on at the moment,” she said.

Janette then added: “We’re halfway through the competition and the press are picking favourites over who’ll win. Your name’s in there, Chris, what do you make of that?”

Seeming genuinely flabbergasted that he’s lasted this long, Chris told her: “I’m surprised I’m here to be honest. I didn’t think I’d be able to do it, I’m surprised at myself.”

He then added: “I’m surprising people out there, I’m surprising myself and I’m surprising you [turning to Dianne]. Together we’re surprising ourselves. All of that.”

‘One dance at a time’

Modest as ever, Chris then joked: “I hate to go back to the old football manager interview but we’re taking it one game at a time.”

“One dance at a time,” Dianne repeated, before the pair spoke about their routine to Stayin’ Alive coming up on Halloween Week.

