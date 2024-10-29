Chris McCausland has opened up about his recent Strictly performance and even issued a warning to the show’s judges.

Starring on It Takes Two on Monday, Chris threatened bosses and took a swipe at the show’s judges.

Dianne and Chris performed a Samba on Saturday (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Chris McCausland warns Strictly bosses

He said of performing first on Saturday’s programme: “It was horrible. I didn’t like going on first and if they put me on first again, we’re gonna be having words.”

Chris claimed that due to performing first, he panicked about his Samba routine.

“My routine went out the window.”

“If people realise at home, before you go on, you go and have a little run through your dance in the little training space. And then you go out and do the dance.

Chris opened up about his recent Strictly performance on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

“When you’re on first [you] don’t get any of that. You have to just be in a queue.

“And when you’re in a queue, you think, and the more I thought, the more I realised I don’t know this dance, I had a panic and a mind blank.”

He also made his feelings clear to the judges, pointing out that he tried to please them but was penalised for it.

Chris takes swipe at judges

Shirley commented after his Samba performance: “Now, I never thought I would say in eight years about bounce, but you actually overcooked the bounce.

I had too much fun, and I got penalised for it.

Anton agreed: “Your bounce was probably a little too much, it lacked a bit of fluidity.”

Craig Revel Horwood also said: “There was a bit of hopping in that Samba which wasn’t great.”

Chris took a chance to take a swipe back, quipping: “I overcompensated with enthusiasm. And basically, you’re not allowed to be enthusiastic doing a samba.”

He then joked: “You’re not allowed to have fun. I had too much fun, and I got penalised for it.”

Read more: Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin’s Strictly outfits branded ‘full on’ by former pro: ‘I don’t think I would have got away with it in my day’

What do you think of Chris’ Samba? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.