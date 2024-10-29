Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek caused a stir with their latest Strictly Come Dancing performance.

The duo performed a jive to Time Warp, channelling The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday night’s Halloween special (October 26). They bagged 31 points out of a possible 40.

Their racy corset and suspenders looks left many fans hot under the collar. But others branded Nikita and Sam’s outfits “inappropriate” for a “family show”.

Nikita and Sam caused a stir with their outfits (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek on Strictly

Now, a former Strictly pro has shared his thoughts on the performance and the outfits.

Brendan Cole – who appeared on the show between 2004 and 2017 – said the show is “definitely pushing it”.

I don’t think I would have got away with it in my day.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan said: “[Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek’s routine was definitely not too risqué]. It had a comedy value to it.

“The show is definitely pushing it. Having someone dressed up like that is pretty full on but it’s a personal choice. I don’t think I would have got away with it in my day.”

Brendan Cole said the show is “pushing it” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after viewers were divided over the routine. One person said: “Strictly is a family show; their outfits were inappropriate.”

Another ranted: “Wtf! Those outfits are more like what you’d wear as a stripper.”

However, others hit back at the critics. One commented: “I loved that, those having a dig at Nikita’s costume, you’re watching the wrong show! Stick to Call the Midwife.”

Another insisted: “It’s following The Rocky Horror Picture Show, not a strip show!”

Sam and Nikita’s routine won over many viewers (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest

Elsewhere, Brendan shared his thoughts on another couple and claimed they were “overmarked” by the judges.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola performed an Argentine tango to Ready Or Not by Fugees. They received an impressive 38 points out of 40.

However, Brendan told us: “They [Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola] were overmarked. It was a really good Argentine tango, but it wasn’t perfect. The lifts were great and she’s obviously a very good dancer. She’s had various bits of training I’d imagine.

“As an Argentine tango, you want it to melt, you want one person to become the other person. It was lacking in some areas and amazing in other areas. The two tens were high marks – the judges got carried away with the excitement of the actual dance, which is very easy to do in a dance like that.”

