Strictly icon Vito Coppola has won the hearts of fans everywhere.

This time, it’s not his dancing skills that’s got everyone talking, but an act of kindness for his fellow contestant and comedian, Chris McCausland.

“Protect Vito at all costs! What an absolute gem of a human being,” one fan declared on social media after hearing about Vito’s gesture.

Vito Coppola gesture to Chris McCausland

Strictly Come Dancing pros Vito and Dianne Buswell are currently participating in the BBC One dancing competition with their partners, Sarah Hadland and Chris McCausland, respectively.

Dianne recently shared a touching moment on social media that has left fans gushing.

In an Instagram video, she revealed Vito carried something special to the studio – his personal stovetop and cooking apparatus.

“Vito has brought to the studio his own stovetop,” Dianne narrated. Dancer Vito showed off his cooking equipment – including a saucepan, a cheese grater and an array of utensils.

“Vito has made a homemade bolognese,” Dianne continued. She was cut off by Vito, who was eager to go into the details of his culinary masterpiece, which he prepared until the early hours of the morning.

“Cooked with love. For three hours,” Vito revealed. “I finished cooking at 2 am.”

“Honestly Vito, you are genuinely one of a kind!” Dianne praised.

Strictly star Vito Coppola won Celebrity MasterChef in 2024 (Credit: BBC/Shine TV)

Chris McCausland news

As she continued filming, Vito attempted to set up his brand-new stove to heat his homemade bolognese – whilst using his saucepan to prepare the pasta.

Other stars lent a helping hand, as Vito finalised his dish in the chaotic Strictly kitchen.

Finally, he served up the bolognese and personally delivered it to an unsuspecting Chris waiting in his dressing room.

“Is this my Deliveroo?” the comedian quipped.

Chris will never forget his Strictly experience! For many reasons… amazing Vito.

“Yes, it’s your Deliveroo!” Vito joked. He explained what was on the plate – and the video cut to Chris tasting the dish.

“Delicious!” He exclaimed, giving Vito a hug of appreciation.

“The perks of being friends with the MasterChef winner,” Dianne wrote in the caption. “So Vito asked Chris in a conversation what his favourite meal was, Chris said I love a bolognese… the following week this happened @chrismccauslandcomedy.”

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell were thrilled with Vito’s surprise. (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

The internet’s response was overwhelmingly positive.

“How the hell does someone cooking bolognese have me crying?” One fan gushed.

“Just in tears watching this. What a gorgeous human Vito is,” another commented.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love @vitocoppola any more than I already do! He is truly the most gorgeous person inside and out,” a third fan praised the dancer.

Another fan remarked: “Chris will never forget his Strictly experience! For many reasons… amazing Vito.”

“I’ve got something in my eye… What an amazing human being he is,” a fan agreed.

Italian dancer and choreographer Vito recently perfected his cooking skills when he won the 2024 series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Strictly airs Saturday (October 26) from 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

