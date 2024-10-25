Strictly star Chris McCausland has admitted he had to “walk away” from pro partner Dianne Buswell during training this week.

This coming Saturday (October 26), Chris and Dianne will perform a samba for the show’s Halloween special. They’ll dance to Stayin Alive’ by the Bee Gees.

But Chris, 47, has said training for the samba has been tough, and he even needed some alone time during rehearsals.

Chris said he had to “walk away” from Dianne in training to get some “me time”! (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland on Strictly

In an Instagram video on Thursday, Chris and Dianne, 35, updated fans on how they’re getting on with their routine.

Dianne explained they had gone through their routine 22 times as she made notes throughout.

At one point, I had to walk away from you.

On one of her notes, Dianne had written down that Chris told her he wishes she was “on mute”.

Comedian Chris explained in the video: “The Samba is very energetic and I have to have a little lie down just to catch my breath back, just to recover.

“She just talks at me constantly while I’m trying to take my brain off the dancing for a minute, have a little bit of me time.”

He added: “At one point, I had to walk away from you and you said, ‘Chris, you’re going the wrong direction,’ and I said, ‘No, I need some space. I just need some distance between my face and your voice.'”

Strictly Come Dancing fans love the duo and appear excited to see their routine this weekend. One person commented: “These vids make my day! Cannot wait for your dance on Saturday.”

Another wrote: “Super excited for this dance!! I’m sure it’ll be amazing.”

Chris and Dianne have been doing well in the competition (Credit: BBC)

Chris’ ‘fears’ over samba

Elsewhere, Chris recently shared his fears over doing the samba this weekend.

Writing for The Telegraph, Chris said: “This week it’s the Samba, and it’s known for being absolutely bloody horrible to do.

“We have lost four of our fellow contestants so far during this series, and two of them have been lost to the dreaded samba.”

He added: “I just hope we are not its third victim this series.”

Strictly airs Saturday (October 26) from 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

