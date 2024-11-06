Chris McCausland fans have been left concerned after he shared some big news away from Strictly Come Dancing.

Comedian Chris – who is blind – has become a firm favourite on this year’s series of the BBC One dance show. He and partner Dianne Buswell will be back on screens this weekend (November 9) to show off their best moves on the dance floor.

However, this week, Chris made a huge announcement – but it’s fair to say it left plenty of people issuing their concerns for him.

The Strictly star has shared some big news (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland shares news away from Strictly

On Tuesday (November 5), Chris took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he had added more dates to his sell-out tour, Yonks!.

Chris will now be performing more than 250 shows all over the UK and Ireland, with the tour being extended all the way into 2026.

Sharing his excitement, Chris wrote on Instagram: “I’ve added even more dates to my 2025/2026 tour show, Yonks!. Tickets are available from my website and from the link in my bio. I hope you can join me when I hit the road.⁣”

Chris McCausland fans share their concerns

However, despite fans sharing their delight at Chris’ career going from strength to strength, others couldn’t help but share their concern.

Look after yourself, Chris!

In the comments section, the Strictly star’s followers told him to take care of himself while on the mammoth tour. One person said: “Please don’t burn yourself out.”

Someone else agreed and wrote: “You’re gonna need a long rest after this!” A third penned: “Omg Chris. You’re gonna be knackered. A man who doesn’t like to rest. Look after yourself.” Another person penned: “Now that is what you call a WORKING comedian.”

Chris is partnered with Dianne on the show (Credit: BBC)

‘I have to have a little breather’

Chris’ stint on Strictly Come Dancing has gone down a treat with viewers at home, as well as the four judges. He has previously opened up about how he prepares for dance rehearsals with Dianne.

“I have to have a little breather, and start in my own time,” Chris shared. He went on: “We have to do that thing like they do on the planes. They don’t just take off, they have a little checklist. They cross-check the doors, make sure the seats are upright, the blinds are up. I have to go through my checklist in my head – doors to manual.”

Chris also noted how it was useful to get in his mind where the cameras and judges will be positioned.

