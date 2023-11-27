Strictly: Bobby Brazier praised by dad Jeff for ‘incredible courage’ and ‘sharing his grief’ with dance for mum Jade Goody

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has made it to the quarter-finals next weekend with dance partner Dianne Buswell and no one is more proud than his dad Jeff.

Bobby, 20, paid an emotional tribute to his mum Jade Goody on Saturday night (November 25) which not only left the audience and judges teary but also his dad.

The EastEnders star and Dianne took on the Couple’s Choice this week, and their song was Maxwell’s This Woman’s Work. He revealed that the song was a “tribute” to his “superhero” mum. He also told how her death when he was just five years old “changed his life completely”.

Since then, his dad Jeff Brazier took to social media to share his thoughts on the dance.

Jeff Brazier praised his son Bobby Brazier’s tribute performance for his mum Jade Goody (Credit: BBC)

Jeff Brazier full of pride for Strictly star Bobby

The proud dad wrote: “To share your grief even to just one person can be a daunting prospect but to express it so movingly in front of millions takes incredible courage so thank you for your inspiration @bobbybrazier!

“Encouraging many a conversation about loss and giving people an outlet for the tears they might find hard to release is a wonderful legacy of your time in the competition so far. You said something in the VT about making me proud of you. You and your brother achieved that a long time ago,” he added.

Jeff continued: “Don’t forget I’ve seen the journey and you both have my lifelong support and unwavering respect. @diannebuswell you’ve supported my son through this and every other week with the selflessness and resilience not everyone but your family and fellow professionals will see or understand.

“I admire the way you balance the multitude of challenges you face always with a smile. Your professionalism and towering strength appear without limit. Bobby’s favourite song wasn’t just an outlet for his frustrations years ago and a wonderful tribute to Jade, I also think, appropriately that This Woman’s Work also recognises perfectly what you’re made of, what you’re giving and who you are,” he added.

Shirley Ballas said Bobby Brazier danced from his heart (Credit; BBC)

Judges in tears

While the routine left fans sobbing, even judges Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke began to feel lost for words as they both gave their thoughts.

“I’m getting all emotional. Very charismatic. In your own world. Some of the most beautiful, true movements throughout the body. Because you danced it from your heart. And so for me, I would say this is by far your best number to date,” Shirley said.

“Well, sometimes you want to speak without using any words. And I thought you did that beautifully tonight,” Anton added, wiping away tears.

