The Strictly launch show aired on BBC One tonight (September 14), with the 15 celebrities being paired with their pros.

However, before all of that action got underway, it was time for an energetic group dance, with Dave Arch, Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman and all the judges joining this year’s professional dancers.

They travelled to the BBC Television Centre via bus. And not just any bus, it was one that featured a very poignant nod to the show’s former host, the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Strictly pays tribute to BBC legend Sir Bruce Forsyth

This year marks 20 years since Strictly first aired on BBC One. It was hosted by Tess and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth when it launched back in 2004. Bruce died in 2017, but the Beeb made sure that he wasn’t forgotten as the 20th anniversary celebrations got underway.

As Aljaz Skorjanec drove the bus into the studio, viewers watching at home spotted a poignant nod to Bruce in the bus’ number plate, and it brought many to tears.

“The bus being called Brucie,” said one with the teary eyed emoji. “Loving the reg on the #Strictly bus, BRUCIE, never forgotten,” said another.

Another posted: “Brucie on the number plate,” alongside a crying emoji.

“What a lovely nod to Sir Bruce Forsyth,” another declared. “The tribute to Brucie on Strictly, nope not crying at all,” said another.

“The Brucie licence plate on the bus has sent me already,” said one weepy viewer. “I bloody love the Brucie number plate,” said another. “What a nice touch.”

Amy Dowden returns

Elsewhere during the launch show, Amy Dowden returned to the BBC ballroom after taking a year out following a cancer diagnosis.

Dressed head-to-toe in pink – the colour used to symbolise breast cancer awareness – Amy took centre stage as she danced with the rest of the pro cast.

“Not me getting emotional at Amy’s return,” said one viewer. “So lovely to see Amy Dowden back in the spotlight where she belongs,” said another.

The Strictly live shows start on BBC One next Saturday night (September 21).

