Anton Du Beke on being ‘stabbed’ by his father amid alcohol battle: ‘My only concern was the embarrassment of it’

Strictly star Anton Du Beke previously opened up about being stabbed by his father as a child.

Anton – who is back on screens tonight (March 18) with Giovanni Pernice for Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain – told Life Stories host Kate Garraway in August last year that he was hospitalised after being knifed one Boxing Day at their family home in Kent.

The 57-year-old revealed he spent three days in hospital due to the injuries to his stomach and leg. Anton admitted that he lied about how they were sustained to friends because he was embarrassed.

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke previously opened up about being stabbed by his own father (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke stabbed by father

BBC dance show judge Anton said during the interview last year that his dad Antal “took a turn” against him as his father struggled with alcoholism.

Becoming emotional, he told an astonished Kate: “I got stabbed. I’ve never said this out loud before.”

Anton continued: “The alcoholism and the violence… [it was] towards me, because I was a boy. A young man, I suppose. You’ve got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you’re in the house [he’s] drinking. Then you end up with the fights and stuff.

“You’d move rooms to get away from all of it. And then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts. Then it came to a head one evening.”

Strictly star Anton Du Beke family

Anton also said he didn’t see what benefit there would be in speaking out.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke has revealed he was stabbed by his late father. ‘Speaking out will help people who have been victims of terrible domestic abuse.’ @Kevin_Maguire The interview on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories is out tonight at 9pm on @ITVX and ITV1. pic.twitter.com/RQBiyl0qWM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 2, 2023

However, he recalled how he did flag down a police car as he walked to hospital holding his leg.

Anton said to Kate: “I waved them down and I said: ‘He’s in there with a knife’. Anyway, they carted him off. My only concern was getting back into the studio and dancing and the embarrassment of it.”

Anton said he spent three days in hospital as a result of the attack.

What happened to Anton Du Beke’s dad?

It was explained at the time of the Life Stories episode that Anton’s father was cleared in court of wounding his son. When he passed away, Anton did not attend his funeral.

He said to Kate: “Everything was about moving forwards. I felt sorry for my mum – this was her husband, she’s working two jobs and he chose to drink and be violent. It’s just life and you carry on.”

Giovanni and Anton are back on screens tonight for their new travel series (Credit: BBC/BBC Studios)

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice

Tonight (March 18), Anton and Giovanni are back with their brand new travel series on BBC.

According to the BBC, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will see Anton and Giovanni on an “epic adventure” across Spain. They’ll meet friends old and new along the way as they “explore parts of the country that neither have seen before”.

Their Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez will also feature.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain begins Monday (March 18) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

