Fans of Strictly are concerned for Amy Dowden following her emotional Strictly exit last night (October 6).

On Sunday night, Amy and her celeb partner Thomas Skinner were the first couple eliminated from this year’s series. They faced the bottom two alongside Nadiya Bychkova and Chris Robshaw.

Since being paired with Amy, Thomas has been considered the most controversial contestant in this series.

Amy and Thomas were voted off last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amy Dowden makes heartfelt speech

Following their elimination, Amy was visibly sobbing and shared a heartfelt speech before the end of the episode.

“I’ve got to know the real Tom, and he is adorable. He’s looked after me. We’ve laughed so much. We’ve worked so hard and a glitterball would have been amazing but what I’ve learnt in the last few years is happiness, health and being alive are more important than anything. I’ve made a new friend for life and I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said.

“There is a Ballroom boy in there so I’m a bit gutted he didn’t get to do the Ballroom. The last three years, as you know, have been quite difficult for me.”

Amy concluded: “I lost all confidence as a dancer – but walking into the room with you with a massive smile and a laugh, you brought me back and, honestly, thank you.”

‘I’m so worried about Amy’

After being forced to quit last year’s show due to her health, Amy, who has been open about her cancer journey, left some fans concerned last night.

“I’m so worried about Amy. Think there are things we don’t know. Hope I’m VERY wrong,” one user wondered on X.

“So am I,” another person echoed.

“Maybe the producers didn’t want to push her too hard this year, and decided to make sure she was resting by mid-October,” a third insisted.

“Genuinely feel for Amy. After having to drop out last year due to illness. Then this year, getting partnered with someone who was set to fail anyway. I hope next year is her year,” a fourth said.

“What an incredible person Amy is! Sending lots of love to her!” a fifth remarked.

Fans expressed their concerns for Amy (Credit: BBC)

‘Her eyes were too wide’

Body language expert Judi James has also issued her concerns for Amy after she wasn’t afraid to bare her emotions with the nation.

“Amy deserved better than this, and so did the fans who wanted to welcome her back with a virtual hug. Instead, watching her act as a human dumbbell and perform other dangerous-looking lifts and stunts, plus her tearful, heart-rending speech after the inevitable ending, was difficult to watch,” she said on behalf of Paddy Power Games.

“When a celebrity contestant is at risk of being voted off the show, there are several ‘phone a friend’ style lifelines their pro dancers have as options. Amy’s ‘lifeline’ to Tom was using industrial-strength overkill body language to try to sell him to the viewers, and it looked almost as painful to watch as his dancing.”

Judi continued: “Her eyes were too wide and rounded in an expression of delight and excitement, and her mouth dropped so far open in a ‘scream’ shape that it’s a wonder her jaw didn’t lock. She had a tight grip on his neck and the leap into his arms on the staircase suggested she would bravely know no limits when it came to dragging her partner as far into the competition as possible.”

She insisted Thomas wasn’t a great fit for Strictly. However, she claimed I’m A Celebrity… would be.

Read more: Strictly star Amy Dowden shares husband Ben’s concerns over Thomas Skinner

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!