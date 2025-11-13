An alleged Strictly ‘feud’ between Amber Davies and Vicky Pattison has been shut down by the BBC and their representatives.

Reality star Amber is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show. Partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, the pair have seriously impressed the judges and fans so far.

However, this week, it was claimed that Amber is “feeling overshadowed” by her co-star, Vicky Pattison; something that has now been shut down by the Beeb and the ladies’ reps.

Amber Davies on Strictly

Both Vicky and Amber have become firm favourites on Strictly Come Dancing. Last month, though, Amber and Nikita found themselves in the bottom two alongside Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Ultimately, Amber was saved and Jimmy was sent home.

As for Vicky, she has been going from strength to strength as the competition progresses. Last week, she and pro partner Kai Widdrington topped the leaderboard for the first time. Judge Motsi Mabuse even predicted Vicky would make the final.

But this week, a source claimed that Amber is starting to feel “threatened” by Vicky when she receives praise.

“They’re friendly enough on camera, but behind the scenes everyone can sense the shift. You could cut the tension with a knife,” an insider recently alleged to Closer.

Strictly ‘feud’ shut down

They went on to claim: “Amber watches everything Vicky does, it’s quite funny to see. She over-analyses everything she does. Vicky’s completely oblivious half the time, but Amber picks up on all of it.”

The source also said that after Amber ended up in the dance-off recently, she is allegedly feeling the pressure and “definitely sees Vicky as competition”.

The insider continued: “Amber doesn’t like feeling overshadowed and gets jealous quite easily. There’s this underlying competitiveness that never really goes away. It’s subtle, but you can tell she feels threatened whenever Vicky gets a bit of praise.”

However, the BBC has now addressed the ‘feud’ and has shut down the claims.

BBC shares stern statement refuting feud claims

A Strictly spokesperson said: “We don’t recognise Closer’s claims, and have seen nothing to suggest that these supposed anonymous ‘insider’ quotes come from anyone with genuine knowledge of the series.”

Representatives for Amber and Vicky said there was absolutely no truth to Closer’s claims of tension between the two.

