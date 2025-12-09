Strictly star Amber Davies’ odds of lifting the Glitterball Trophy are slipping, according to the bookmakers.

The Welsh West End star, 29, narrowly avoided elimination last week after finding herself in the dance-off against Lewis Cope.

Amber and Nikita were in the bottom two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amber Davies’ odds at Glitterball trophy win slip

Days after finding herself in the bottom two, Amber has now seen her chances of winning the Glitterball trophy slip.

According to BetMGM, the Love Island champ is now 40/1 to win the trophy with her pro dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

She is also at 8/5 to be eliminated next, just behind Balvinder Sopal. She is the favourite to leave this weekend at 4/7.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, Karen Carney and George Clarke are sitting pretty.

The Lionesses legend and the TikTok star are currently 4/5 and 9/10 to win the show’s grand prize.

Karen and Carlos are favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Karen Carney ‘slight’ favourite to win

Meanwhile, Balvinder is 34/1 to win, with Amber languishing below her.

Brand Director at BetMGM, Dan Towse, said: “This year’s Strictly is shaping up to be one of the tightest in history, with both Karen Carney and George Clarke odds-on to win it.

“We make Carney the slight favourite at 4/5, but with Clarke 9/10 it’s all to play for ahead of the semi-finals this weekend,” he then added.

Alexis and George are also favourites (Credit: BBC)

What dances are the stars performing this week?

Earlier today (Tuesday, December 9), the official Strictly social media accounts revealed what dances the stars will be performing this weekend.

Each couple will perform twice.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin will be performing a Couple’s Choice to Fly Me To The Moon by Raye. They will also perform a tango to Higher by Michael Bublé.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr will perform a Charleston to We No Speak Americano by Yolanda Be Cool. They’ll then dance a Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu are set to perform a Salsa to Turn The Beat Around by Vicki Sue Robinson, followed by a Waltz to One Moment In Time by Whitney Houston.

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon will perform the same dances as Karen and Carlos, just the other way round. They’ll perform a Waltz to At This Moment by Michael Bublé.

They’ll then perform a Salsa to a mix of Rhythm Is Gonna Get You and Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan.

But who will impress enough to book their slot in the final? T-minus four days until we find out!

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Motsi Mabuse speaks out as trolls target Amber Davies

Strictly continues on Saturday, December 13 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.