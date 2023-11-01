Bookmakers have predicted which star will exit Strictly Come Dancing next, identifying one young challenger as being on the brink of elimination. This follows Zara McDermott’s departure on Sunday (October 29), in which she lost the dance-off against Adam Thomas.

Adam may have saved himself on Sunday, but can his luck hold out? Who will be next to leave Strictly?

Adam and Luba narrowly avoided elimination on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas to exit Strictly following dance-off?

Speaking for gambling website Betfred, spokesperson Kayley Cornelius offered a professional opinion on who might leave next. And it spells bad news for Emmerdale star Adam Thomas.

“After merely beating McDermott in the dance-off last weekend, Adam Thomas’ time in the competition could be on its last legs,” Kayley claimed.

Zara and Graziano were eliminated on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

She continued: “Throughout the series, Adam has unfortunately fallen ill on numerous occasions, which has previously impacted his rehearsals, and almost resulted in him pulling out of last week’s Halloween special.”

“While the Emmerdale star is yet to miss a show, at this stage in the competition, every moment at rehearsals matters and any simple mistake could cost your space in the competition which is why Thomas is currently Betfred’s top prediction to leave with 7/4 odds.”

Annabel may not have long left in the competition (Credit: BBC)

Annabel Croft second favourite for elimination

The next favourite for elimination is tennis player Annabel Croft.

“Also on 7/4 odds to leave is Annabel Croft – while she has consistently performed well – she is yet to have her without a standout and will now have to put in a significant effort to secure her place,” said Kayley.

“Given both Annabel and Adam put their best foot forward on Saturday night, other contestants who could face elimination are Krishnan Guru-Murthy with 11/4 odds to leave, and Angela Rippon 6/1 odds to leave. While the pair are loved by the audience, they may soon encounter their limits in this fierce competition,” Kayley suggested.

Who do you think will be next to leave?

