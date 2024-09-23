The Strictly 2024 contestants took to the dance floor live for the first time on Saturday – but no one went home at the weekend.

The first star will leave the competition this coming weekend and bookies are already predicting who will be the first out.

Unfortunately for Toyah Willcox, 66, and pro partner Neil Jones, they could be the first pairing out.

Toyah and Neil received 12 out of 40 for their first live performance (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly 2024

The actress and singer received 12 points out of a possible 40 for her Tango with Neil.

According to supercomputer data from FruitySlots.com, Toyah has a probability of 91% to be the first out.

The data looks at all previous winners of the show and their characteristics including age and their professional partner.

That factored in with the scores for week one has worked out who could be at risk of being eliminated first.

Pete could also face elimination, according to the data (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Behind Toyah is Pete Wicks who has a 2.5% probability of facing elimination. He scored 17 out of 40 on Saturday night with his pro partner Jowita Przystał.

Nick Knowles, meanwhile, has a probability of 1.6% after scoring 18 for his Jive.

I’ve always said I love a complete beginner and I’m standing by that.

On the other end, Tasha Ghouri, JB Gill, Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas and Wynne Evans are the contestants least likely to face elimination.

Following his and Toyah’s first live performance on Saturday, Neil shared a touching message to Instagram.

Neil praised Toyah after their first performance (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Neil Jones and Toyah Willcox on Strictly

He wrote: “Ok week 1 and what can I say, firstly I am having a blast with @toyahofficial, her love of the show and honestly I mean every part is incredible and she just brings Joy into every one’s lives.

“I’ve always said I love a complete beginner and I’m standing by that because it is a joy to enter the studio every day with Toyah and watch her grow and learn.

“If you watched her day 1 you will see how much Toyah has improved so we are starting our journey with a 12 and we will keep finding ways to direct her incredible energy. Let’s go partner with week.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 28) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

