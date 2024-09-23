Nick Knowles has spoken out about his Strictly Come Dancing future as he’s been seen wearing a sling.

The DIY SOS presenter, 61, performed for the first time live on Saturday (September 21) with his pro partner Luba Mushtuk.

However, he has since suffered an injury which wasn’t related to the show.

Nick wore a “makeshift sling” on his arm as he explained what happened in an Instagram video today.

Nick Knowles on Strictly

On Instagram on Monday, Nick showed off his sling and explained: “As you can see my arm is in a sling, and that’s because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway. My little boy [was] in the car so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe.

“In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit.

“I’m not quite sure how or what, but it’s been quite painful.”

TV star Nick has injured his arm after changing a car tyre following his Strictly performance (Credit: BBC)

Nick on Instagram

Nick added: “I’m on my way up to London to Harley Street to get a scan done and to get some top medical advice.

“I am heading to training afterwards so I can learn the steps of my next dance. I’ll see you on It Takes Two later today where hopefully I’ll have more information be able to update you.

In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit.

“But I’ll keep you posted during the course of the day. Not ideal, but I’m convinced it’s not something that’s going to stop my dancing this weekend.”

Nick’s video comes after a source claimed that he felt “terrified” he might have to leave Strictly.

Nick performed with Luba on Saturday’s first live show (Credit: BBC)

They said: “Nick has hurt his arm and is terrified he’s going to have to leave Strictly. He’s going to speak to a doctor and then with the BBC.

“Nick knows that be needs to give himself time to recover. That means he won’t be able to train properly with Luba. Having to pull out is Nick’s worst nightmare and he’s incredibly upset.”

However, a second insider added: “Nick is hopeful he will be able to dance this weekend and is being supported by Strictly.”

ED! contacted reps for Nick and the BBC for comment.

