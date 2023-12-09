Strictly 2023 star Lauren Oakley breaks world record on It Takes Two with most ‘pendulum steps’ in 30 seconds

Strictly 2023 pro dancer Lauren Oakley smashed a world record last night.

The professional dancer appeared on the Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two, last night (Friday, December 8) alongside Nancy Xu.

As they participated in the pro challenge, the dancers were tasked with performing a series of ‘pendulum steps.’ This had them completing pendulum-like movements with their legs.

Nancy and Lauren appeared on last night’s episode of It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Lauren Oakley wins Strictly 2023 pro challenge… and world record

As the pair finished the challenge, It Takes Two host Fleur East revealed that both Lauren and Nancy had completed 15 pendulums in 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, Nadiya Bychkova, Carlos Gu, and Neil Jones all finished behind Lauren on 14 steps. Dianne Buswell was disqualified, with all of her steps being disallowed.

However, one of Nancy’s steps was then found to be ineligible – leaving Lauren the sole winner of the competition.

Lauren was thrilled to win last night’s pro challenge (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: Lauren celebrates as she wins world record in dance challege

Lauren’s victory also made her the new Guinness World Record holder.

“What does that mean to you?” Fleur asked the newly crowned champion.

“So much! I can’t believe it… I’m very excited about it!” overjoyed Lauren exclaimed.

“Thank you all for not getting 15,” she joked as she was presented with a certificate for the record.

Lauren danced with Krishnan Guru-Murthy this year (Credit: BBC)

Krishnan Guru-Murthy cries over Strictly exit ahead of Blackpool

Lauren had been paired with newsreader and journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy on this year’s show.

The pair were eliminated from the competition on November 12 last month. This made them the seventh team to crash out… one week before taking to Blackpool.

Speaking on It Takes Two following their elimination, Krishnan grew emotional and wept, describing his Strictly journey as a ‘life-changing’ experience.

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, December 9) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

