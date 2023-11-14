Krishnan Guru-Murthy cries over Strictly exit ahead of Blackpool on It Takes Two

Krishnan Guru-Murthy broke down in tears after he was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing following his Samba performance.

The 52-year-old newsreader told Fleur East on Strictly: It Takes Two that it has been a “life-changing” experience to dance alongside Lauren Oakley,32.

He tearfully added: “It genuinely has, no one will miss this show as much as I will.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy emotional on It Takes Two

While Fleur passed a box of tissues to him, he continued: “I went into it with a different mindset because I was aware that it might be my last dance so I really wanted to enjoy it.”

He added that he was in a “slightly different headspace” than normal. “I wasn’t just about the performance. I wanted to remember it as our last dance if it was to be our last dance,” he explained.

This comes after fans accused the makers of putting Angela Rippon through to Blackpool instead of picking Krishnan who has gone from strength to strength to improve his dance moves.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy expected he would be eliminated this week following a low score from the judges (Credit: BBC)

The duo first danced the Samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings, before Angela danced a Paso Doble to Hung Up by Madonna. While both couples took to the floor for a second time judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all opted to save Angela.

Head judge Shirley Ballas disagreed.

Craig said: “Well Krishnan, you really upped your game in that dance-off. It was magnificent. Angela you nearly lost your supporting leg darling in the kick but you saved it, miraculously.” Shirley added: “Well I picked the person that I felt was more grounded on their feet without any technical errors and I would have saved Krishnan & Lauren.”

Lauren admitted she “couldn’t have asked” for a better dance partner

However, professional dancer Lauren said she couldn’t have asked for more as Krishnan was a “blank canvas”. She said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner. He was a blank canvas and it was so nice to kind of learn how he learnt.

“I wanted him to do himself proud and not go wrong. But most of all enjoy it. I know I sound like a broken record because I’ve said it the whole season. But Krishnan enjoys it. everyone else enjoys it. I enjoy it and I just wanted that to be the focus. Just for the last dance.”

Krishnan was visibly emotional after watching his Strictly story (Credit: BBC)

Lauren also joked about slapping him, to which she replied: “Not in a mean way. No, because he said ‘I need to wake up’ and I was like, ‘Do you want me to smack you?'”

Meanwhile, the BBC journalist confessed he knew they would be eliminated because he was so far down the scoreboard and that was the biggest “signal” according to him.

“I mean once we had been scored so low on the dance. I was expecting it. Yes, we were both like there’s a strong chance we’re going to dance again. We’d just got to be prepared for that. And it sends such a signal I think when you are so far down the leaderboard. You’re basically telling the viewers you’re out. So yes I was expecting it,” he concluded.

Read more: Strictly results: Angela Rippon through to Blackpool as Krishnan Guru-Murthy eliminated – and fans are fuming

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!