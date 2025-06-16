Alex Scott divides Soccer Aid viewers as she wears skin-tight red leather to host

Alex Scott left plenty of Soccer Aid 2025 viewers distracted after she wowed in a bold leather dress.

The TV star, 40, returned to screens on Sunday (June 15) to host the charity football match, alongside Dermot O’Leary.

The event – taking place at Old Trafford – saw the likes of Alex Brooker, Tony Bellew and Big Zuu take part in the game.

But it’s fair to say it was Alex that got plenty of people talking long before kick-off…

Dermot and Alex were back to host ITV’s coverage of the game (Credit: ITV)

Alex Scott wows on Soccer Aid 2025

Soccer Aid made its return on Sunday (June 15), raising money for UNICEF.

For the show, host Dermot rocked a stylish and smart two-piece navy suit, teamed with a white shirt and a brown tie.

Co-host Alex Scott, meanwhile, looked incredible in a bold dark red leather dress that boasted a corset top and a thigh-high split. The fancy frock was also adorned with a number two – her Arsenal squad number – and a Soccer Aid patch, as well as her surname ‘Scott’ stitched on the back, just below the waistband.

And it didn’t take viewers long to share their thoughts on Alex’s outfit.

The TV star looked sensational (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans slam Alex’s outfit as ‘inappropriate’

Rushing over to X, viewers were divided. One person said: “Alex Scott, it’s a football match, not an Ann Summers party.”

Someone else chimed in: “Alex Scott cannot even move her limbs in that outfit she’s wearing.”

A third person also quipped: “What on earth made her think that was the outfit to choose for a charity soccer match?”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer wrote: “Alex Scott’s outfit not that appropriate lol but who am I to judge.”

‘Alex looks amazing tonight’

However, other people thought the opposite and were left swooning over the footy star.

“Appreciation post for Alex Scott’s outfit… absolutely stunning!!” said one fan. Another added: “Alex Scott is so beautiful.” A third then gushed: “God Alex looks amazing tonight.”

Who won Soccer Aid?

At the end of the game, and following the friendly but competitive England and World XI showdown, the latter team soared to victory – thanks to a goal by Big Zuu.

Founder Robbie Williams also announced alongside Dermot and Alex that a huge £15,280,163 had been raised for UNICEF during the match.

