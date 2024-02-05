Silent Witness series 27 episode Death by a Thousand Hits: Sean Pertwee and Julie Graham join cast

Silent Witness series 27 continues this week with episodes 7 and 8 – entitled Death by a Thousand Hits – and there are two famous faces joining the cast as guest stars.

The two-parter is especially poignant, as the team investigate the death of a Burmese man found on an abandoned beach. As his young pregnant wife desperately hopes he is still alive, Nikki and Jack find themselves in uncharted territory… They must attempt to piece together the perplexing crime scene that poses more questions than it answers.

Fans of the show should be aware, however, that episode 7 airs as usual on Monday (February 5, 2024). But the second part is set to air on Wednesday instead of Tuesday due to football.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Silent Witness series 27, Death by a Thousand Hits.

Julie Graham guest stars as Elinor Shaw in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Silent Witness Death by a Thousand Hits cast: Julie Graham plays Elinor Shaw

Actress Julie Graham, 58, is a much welcome addition to the cast of Silent Witness series 27. She plays the Home Office’s Elinor Shaw. She arrives on the scene with the possibility of a grant for the Lyell Centre – but are there strings attached as she asks to work shadow the team for the day?

Of course, Julie is very well known for TV viewers, having appeared in Benidorm, Shetland, The Bill, and Time. Her first major role was on Channel 4‘s Blood Red Roses in 1986, and she went on to bag a recurring role on Casualty in 1988, starring as student nurse Alison McGrellis.

Between 2000 and 2003, she played Megan Hartnoll in At Home with the Braithwaites. Julie appeared in all four seasons of the award-winning comedy-drama, written by Happy Valley‘s creator Sally Wainwright.

In 2003, Julie starred alongside Martin Clunes in the BAFTA-nominated William and Mary. The series explored the romance between undertaker William Shawcross and midwife Mary Gilcrest.

From 2008 to 2010, Julie played the lead role of Abby Grant in BBC science fiction drama Survivors. Abby was the leader of a group of survivors from a deadly flu epidemic.

Next were roles in Being Eileen, and The Bletchley Circle, followed by the big role of DI Perez’s boss Rhona Kelly in Shetland. And then came her famous turn in Benidorm. While Sheron only appeared in the last three seasons of the hit comedy, she certainly made it memorable!

Her more recent roles have included Acorn TV‘s Queens of Mystery, which aired from 2019 to 2021. She also played Annie Marling in Ridley, and Dr Susan Fisher in Maternal. In 2023, she played Lou Harkness in Time, Connie Morris in Payback, and Clover in The Serial Killer’s Wife.

Sean Pertwee portrays DI John Flynn in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Sean Pertwee plays DI John Flynn

Actor Sean Pertwee, 59, guest stars as DI John Flynn in the cast of Silent Witness. And he’s unusually cagey…

Most of you won’t need reminding that Sean is the son of the late actor Jon Pertwee, who famously played Doctor Who.

But Sean is famous in his own right, having starred in multiple TV and film productions since the 80s. Those of a certain age (like me), will probably recognise him for playing Jamie Douglas opposite Clive Owen in The Chancer. He went on to portray Ian Worrell in Bodyguards, and Mark Cubitt in Cold Feet.

In 2008, he starred as DS Ed Bain in Amanda Redman drama Honest, before playing Charlie in the TV mini-series Jo. Between 2014 and 2019, he portrayed Alfred Pennyworth in the US Batman tale Gotham.

More recently, he starred as Vic in the Netflix mega-hit You. He’s also known for his many film roles, including the role of Sgt Wells in the film Dog Soldiers, and Smitty in Event Horizon.

Foodies amongst you might recognise his voice, too. He is also the narrator of MasterChef: The Professionals!

Actress Tessa Wong as DC Alice Kirk in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Silent Witness Death by a Thousand Hits cast: Tessa Wong plays DC Alice Kirk

Actress Tessa Wong guest stars as DC Alice Kirk on the cast of Silent Witness episodes 7 and 8, entitled Death by a Thousand Hits.

She may not be such a huge name as her co-stars, but she’s already got some serious additions to her CV – even though she’s only been acting since 2021!

That year, she popped up as Phoebe Whittingdale in Midsomer Murders. It was her first ever TV role. The next year, she bagged her most significant role to date playing DC Chloe Tan in The Capture, opposite Holliday Grainger, and Paapa Essiedu.

Also in 2022, Tessa portrayed a Streamberry Receptionist in the acclaimed Netflix series Black Mirror. She starred opposite Selma Hayek and Annie Murphy in Joan is Awful.

Most recently, in 2023, she starred as Mims in romantic comedy Smothered.

Cavan Clerkin as Fish in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Screengrab)

Cavan Clerkin portrays Ian Fish

London-born actor Cavan Clerkin, 50, joins the cast of Silent Witness as Ian Fish. Like Tessa Wong, Cavan Clerkin also starred in The Capture, this time playing DS Patrick Flynn.

He’s been on the small screen ever since 1998, when he first popped up in Comedy Lab. He went on to appear in multiple TV series – usually comedic – including Jonathan Creek, The Strangerers, Los Dos Bros, and Smack the Pony.

Between 2006 and 2009, he appeared in the BAFTA-nominated comedy Pulling, playing Karl. However, EastEnders fans will know him as Joel in the BBC soap, a role he played in 2009.

He portrayed Vincent Mann in The Agency, and Father Pyrlig in The Last Kingdom. Most recently, he starred as Commissioner Neil Millar in COBRA.

Cavan wrote, produced and starred in feature film Nice Guy in 2012, and has appeared in dozens of other films including Muscle, Tales from the Lodge, Sick of It, and Johnny English Strikes Again.

Rocky Marshall, seen here as Bails in Emmerdale, guest stars in Silent Witness (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Rocky Marshall is Mark Foster

Actor Rocky Marshall, 56, stars as Mark Foster in the cast of Silent Witness series 27, episodes 7 and 8. Soap fans will know Rocky very well, he played Duncan Hart in Channel 5‘s Family Affairs in 1997.

Emmerdale fans will most definitely recognise him as bent copped DI Bails. In 2014, he appeared in Emmerdale as the police officer intent on jailing Charity Dingle for her various crimes. He reappeared in 2018 to make her life a misery once again.

He’s also portrayed Dave Smalls in three episodes of EastEnders! From 2002 to 2004, he played Ed Keating in Holby City. Other notable TV series he’s appeared in include Band of Brothers, Doctors, Rome, and Waking the Dead.

In 2015, Rocky appeared in series 3 of popular ITV period drama Mr Selfridge as DI Perkiss. From 2016, he played head of security James Hill in The Royals for 3 seasons.

In 2019, he starred in A Confession for ITV.

Who else stars in the cast of Silent Witness Death by a Thousand Hits?

Of course, the lead roles of Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are played by Emilia Fox and David Caves.

Aki Omoshaybi returns as Professor Gabriel Folukoya, while Alastair Michael stars as Velvy Schur. Rhiannon May portrays Jack’s niece Cara Connelly.

Meanwhile, The Santa Suicides’ Arkar Hayne stars as Htin Lwin, newcomer Nay Windermere plays Zaw, and The Nevers’ Freddie Annobil-Dodoo is David Rendelson.

Molly Harris plays May Lwin. Molly is known for appearing in the recent BBC Three series Domino Day, and she played Daphne Mosson in Industry.

Actress Zoe Boyle stars as Sara Sanderson. She’s perhaps best known for playing Michelle in That Dirty Black Bag, Gemma in the TV adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Grace Emberly in Frontier.

Matt Hermiston is Jan Boll, Robert Pavey is Roger Gallop, Kieran Garland is Angus Day, and Bleak Houses’ Anthony Cozens is Kenny Tates.

Last but not least, William Nadylam is Dr Emmanuel Moussa, Vinna Law is the teenage girl, Zuzuu Ellis is Tasmida, Senora D’Mello is Young Rohingya Mother, and Anna Kitson is the Interperter.

Silent Witness episodes 7 and 8 air on Monday, February 5, and Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

