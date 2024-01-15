Silent Witness actor David Caves is a boxer in real life, and has two children with his beautiful wife

David Caves was an unknown actor until he bagged the coveted role of Dr Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness in 2013, but who is his beautiful wife?

What do we know about the Northern Irish actor who is currently starring in the 27th series of the hit forensic drama? Does he practise martial arts in real life, how tall is he, and what else has he been in before?

Here’s everything you need to know about Irish actor David Caves, and his life off-screen.

David Caves in character as Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness series 24 (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness?

Actor David Caves portrays Jack Hodgson in long-running crime drama Silent Witness. The character has been Dr Nikki Alexander’s right hand man for years.

A forensic scientist, he was hired by the Lyell Centre following the departure of Harry Cunningham. Although Nikki and Jack’s relationship kept viewers guessing for years, the will-they-wont-they ended in 2022. That year, the couple finally got together.

Since then, the pair are pretty inseparable – working together, and spending most of their time together our of work too. They make a super cute couple TBF.

What series did David Caves join Silent Witness?

David Caves joined the cast of Silent Witness on BBC One in 2013. His character Jack appeared in the first episode of series 16, entitled Change.

In the episode, Jack helped the Lyell Centre solve their latest case. Leo was looking for a replacement for Harry, who had left in the previous series and, impressed with Jack’s skills, hired him.

Silent Witness fans know that Leo inadvertently hired Clarissa at the same time as well, as Jack insisted that wherever he went, Clarissa followed too.

Sadly, much to the horror of Silent Witness fans, Clarissa left in 2020.

David Caves and his wife Verity (Credit: Photo by Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Who is David Caves’ wife? Does he have children?

Actor David Caves married Associate Finance Manager Verity Cunningham in 2019. Although he talks little about his private life, the pair have occasionally attended events together.

In January 2023, David confirmed that his wife was expecting their second baby. Appearing on The One Show, he told host Alex Jones that the new arrival was due within “the next couple of weeks”.

David was once linked to actress Lisa Dillon, a Coventry-born actress known for her role in 2015 movie Suffragette.

How old is David Caves?

David was born on August 7, 1979.

That makes him currently 45 years of age.

David Caves is currently playing Jack Hodgson in series 27 of Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Where is David Caves from?

David was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

He studied French and German at St Andrew’s University in Scotland, and spent a year as an English teacher in France.

Afterwards he landed a place at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Is David Caves a boxer? Does he do martial arts?

David’s character Jack is an amateur cage fighter, boxer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on-screen. Something that viewers see in series 27.

And, off-screen, David does box and practise martial arts, too.

He only began pursuing martial arts after landing the role in 2012. He says he wanted to learn as much as he could for the fight scenes. And they look pretty convincing to us!

Romance has finally blossom between Nikki and Jack in Silent Witness (Credit BBC)

Are Jack and Nikki in Silent Witness together?

Fans were waiting for years for romance to blossom between Nikki and Jack. The two endured a fractured working relationship after Nikki’s harrowing ordeal in series 21.

She was buried alive while the team were in Mexico, and suffered the mental scars from the terrifying event. But, in series 21, Jack learned of her post traumatic stress disorder, and they shared a hug so emotional that viewers were moved to tears.

The ‘will-they-won’t-they’ relationship kept viewers guessing, even while Nikki was in a long-term relationship with American Matt Garcia, played by Michael Landes.

Asked about whether there was any real chemistry, David told the Glasgow Times: “Certainly from Jack’s point of view there is. With any female in the vicinity, there’s a guaranteed flirtation. But yeah, we do have a bit of banter.”

The pair finally got together in series 25 in 2022. Hallelujah.

What else has David Caves starred in?

After graduating from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 2005, David Caves appeared in a variety of stage productions.

These included The Beggar’s Opera at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and The Changeling at the Southwark Playhouse.

In 2016, he portrayed Clint Hill in the film Jackie, alongside actress Natalie Portman.

More recently, he starred in murder mystery drama 15 Days on Channel 5, and Joe in the film Widow’s Walk.

How tall is David Caves?

David is 1.89 metres tall – that is six foot two inches.

Which explains why he towers over his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, who is just 1.68 metres tall – that’s five foot five inches. No wonder lots of their kissing scenes are filmed sitting down!

Silent Witness continues on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm throughout January 2024 on BBC One.

