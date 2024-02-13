Silent Witness: A history of Nikki and Jack’s relationship as they get engaged

Silent Witness fans have been rooting for Nikki and Jack for years and now, hallelujah sister, they’ve finally taken the next step in their relationship.

At the end of series 27, the loved-up pair made the ultimate commitment to each other – they got engaged. If you weren’t misty-eyed during the proposal, you should check your pulse. We’re still sniffling.

After helping to discover the identity of ‘The King’s Cross Serial Killer’, Nikki and Jack finally got some well-earned rest together at the end of episode 10 (Tuesday, February 13, 2024). While the 13th might be unlucky for some, it certainly wasn’t for Dr Nikki Alexander when David Caves’ character Jack proposed…

To mark this momentous occasion in the relationship of Nikki and Jack, here’s a history of our favourite Silent Witness couple…

***Warning: spoilers from Silent Witness series 27 King’s Cross episodes ahead***

Jack proposed to Nikki during Silent Witness episode King’s Cross (Credit: BBC One)

Are Nikki and Jack engaged in Silent Witness?

Nikki and Jack got engaged during very sweet scenes in Silent Witness series 27. In the series finale, after the crime was solved, Jack (David Caves) and Nikki shared a tender moment when he proposed at her house.

Handing her an engagement ring (cunningly disguised in an evidence bag), he told her: “I can’t imagine a day without you. Will you marry me, Nikki? Will you?” And, naturally, Nikki (Emilia Fox) said yes. After a big smooch of course.

The couple have been getting closer and closer during series 27, and becoming more committed to each other. The week before, Jack had declared his love for Nikki at the end of Death By A Thousand Hits.

Okay, yes, it was at a cemetery, but they are used to being around dead people! Jack said to Nikki: “I need to tell you. I love you. And I know this is a twisted crap place to do but with I need to say it. Right now. Right here. Am I completely off my head?”

“Yes,” giggled Nikki before replying: “I love you too. So much.” The pair then kissed passionately amongst the graves. We’ve got to be honest, these two are couple goals. We are seriously invested in their relationship. No one stares into each other’s eyes better than these two.

When did Nikki and Jack start working together?

The character of Jack Hodgson joined Silent Witness in 2013 (series 16), but it took Jack and Nikki several years to finally get together.

Fans will know one of their most momentous scenes was when Jack had to race against the clock to save Nikki from being buried alive at the end of series 20.

After nine series of will-they-won’t-they lingering looks, the pair finally gave in to their feelings for each other at the end of series 24 in 2021.

Fans rejoiced as the work colleagues were both single, and both horny at the same time.

Jack Hodgson put a ring on it – and about time too! (Credit: BBC One)

Who did Nikki date before Jack?

Despite her growing feelings for Jack, Nikki dated dishy American Matt, played by Michael Landes, during series 21, 22 and 23.

Fans know that forensic pathologist Nikki had been somewhat unlucky in the love stakes. There was adulterous Ryan, tragic James Embleton, and even serial killer Greg!

Things looked up in 2017 when she and Matt were the centre of a two-parter called A Special Relationship. Matt worked for the US ambassador and met Nikki when an American embassy employee was found dead on UK soil.

Nikki and and her colleagues from forensic centre the Lyell teamed up to investigate. They uncovered a killing spree and it wasn’t long before their professional work spilled over into their private lives.

Actor Michael told The Radio Times: “Nikki and Matt had a spark instantly when they meet and that blossoms into a nice cosy love affair. You never know how love connects and people connect.”

However, Matt was offered a job back in Washington and Nikki encouraged him to take it. Despite living on different countries the pair decided to make a go of the Transatlantic relationship and travelled back and forth to see each other. It wasn’t to last, though, and Nikki eventually cheated on him with her student.

When did Nikki and Jack start a relationship on Silent Witness?

After teasing us fans for bloody years, Nikki and Jack finally got together in the season finale of Silent Witness series 24 in 2021.

The pair first shared an emotionally-charged kiss roughly halfway into the 10th and final episode in October 2021. Both of them had flirted with romance elsewhere in the series – Jack with a friend of Simone, and Nikki with student Ollie.

But thankfully for fans who had hoped they’d get together eventually, Jack and Nikki finally did hook up. In the closing minutes of a dramatic episode, we saw Jack return to his house to find Nikki lying asleep on his sofa.

In the very final shot, she opened her eyes and the two shared a loving look at each other while holding hands. More kissing followed, and the pair seemed sure to have a happy ending.

At the beginning of series 25, Nikki and Jack were still together and enjoyed their first date. At the time, Emilia Fox explained that: “Nikki has spent the night at Jack’s house. It’s the beginning of their relationship.”

Of course, since then Nikki was there for Jack when his dad passed away in season 25. In the latest series – the 27th run of the drama – the couple broke the Internet when they had a steamy scene on the sofa which fans said was “11 years in the making”.

Silent Witness series 1 to 27 are all currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

