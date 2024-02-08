Silent Witness 2024 fans baffled by conclusion of Death by a Thousand Hits: ‘More holes than Gruyère cheese’

Silent Witness finally returned for episode 8 last night (February 7, 2024), but fans didn’t react as the BBC might have hoped. In fact, most seemed flummoxed by what was going on.

After football rescheduled Tuesday’s episode, we finally got the second half of Death by a Thousand Hits on Wednesday.

In the episode, Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves) found themselves embroiled in a global conspiracy, we learnt who is behind the mysterious Oceanfloor, and Nikki and Jack still managed to get a passionate snog in.

Even guest star Julie Graham couldn’t save this one (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Silent Witness 2024: The Kaskade storyline wasn’t making any sense

It was a lot to take in for viewers. After Nikki realised during the last episode that the cause of death on their murder victim was a lie, the team raced to find out the truth.

It turned out the truth involved deep fake and a social media app capable of blackmailing its users to murder. But viewers watching weren’t too sure about the convoluted storyline.

One said: “I’m glad Silent Witness was on a Wednesday this week so I could watch with other people so we could collectively try and work out what the [bleep] happened because we all got so confused.”

Others questioned how Silent Witness was still being commissioned, given the “nonsensical” plots.

The scripts have got exponentially worse and nonsensical, the acting choices odd. How is it still being commissioned? #SilentWitness — Duncan Watt (@duncanwatt) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, another X user simply declared: “This episode has more holes than a Gruyère cheese.”

Some would argue none of it matters, as long as Jack and Nikki are together! (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Nikki and Jack FINALLY got to the kissing

Baffling app warfare storyline aside, there was plenty else in the episode for fans to get excited about. Namely, the closing moments, when Nikki and Jack shared quite the kiss.

Together at a funeral, Jack told Nikki he loved her, followed by a big smackeroo.

As expected, ‘Jakki’ fans were elated. Some of them were even prepared to give the rest of the series a slide for including it.

I don’t care what’s happened in last nights #SilentWitness , as long as Nikki and Jack stay together ( and they don’t die) I’m happy ( no idea what was going on ‍♀️, felt a bit like the government and Fujitsu ) pic.twitter.com/LfxuuGTPpR — Sal (@sallydavies06) February 8, 2024

One fan simply gave the union a “chef’s kiss”.

However, another brought it all back to the episode confusion. They said: “Can’t believe so many people are talking about a kiss on Silent Witness, when nobody has a fecking clue what this epic was all about?”

Silent Witness returns to normal scheduling next week. It airs Monday and Tuesday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

How did you react to the plot of Silent Witness last night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.