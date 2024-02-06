Why Silent Witness isn’t on tonight and when episode 8 will air – BBC show replaced in schedules AGAIN

Silent Witness fans may be feeling a tad murderous this week, as their favourite forensic crime series has been pulled from its usual spot yet again – so why isn’t it on tonight?

Series 27 of TV’s longest-running show has been at the mercy of annoying schedule changes, leaving viewers hanging for the next instalment…

This week is no exception as the second part of Death by a Thousand Hits has been replaced in its usual Tuesday night slot.

So why isn’t Silent Witness on tonight? And when will episode 8 be on? Here’s everything you need to know about the frustrating disrupted schedule…

Why isn’t Silent Witness on tonight?

Fans of the long-running forensic drama series will know that it always airs on a Monday and Tuesday throughout January and into February. The latest season began on January 08, with actor John Hannah making a guest appearance.

Episodes 3 and 4 were due to follow on Monday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 16, 2024. However, the second instalment did not air.

Instead, BBC One showed Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup, which took over the whole evening. The channel then chose to belatedly show the second part of the two-hander, entitled Grievance Culture, a week later. It aired on Monday, January 22, 2024.

That’s a week between episode 3 and episode 4. However, the BBC did make Grievance Culture part 2 available to watch on BBC iPlayer for those who weren’t prepared to wait.

Now, football has once again messed with the running of Silent Witness series 27. Episode 7 – the first of a two-hander entitled Death by a Thousand Hits – aired as usual on Monday, February 5, 2024.

However, fans tuning in for the second part on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 will be disappointed. Instead they’ll find football coverage. From 7.30pm that night, BBC One is showing Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup between Plymouth Argyle, and Leeds.

The teams are competing in the fourth-round replay at Home Park, for the right to face Chelsea or Aston Villa in round five.

When is episode 8 of Silent Witness Death by a Thousand Hits on?

Silent Witness series 27 episode 8 – the second part of the two-hander Death by a Thousand Hits – will air on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

That’s if you haven’t already watched it on BBC iPlayer. The episodes guest star Julie Graham and Sean Pertwee.

This replaces episode 2 of Ambulance, which started the week before. Instead, episode 2 of the BAFTA award-winning series is set to air on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Episodes 9 and 10 of Silent Witness, entitled Kings Cross, are expected to air as usual on Monday, February 12, and Tuesday, February 13, 2024 . That will conclude series 27 later than usual, thanks to the schedule bumps.

What’s the plot of Death by a Thousand Hits?

The two-parter Death by a Thousand Hits is especially poignant, as the team investigate the death of a Burmese man found on an abandoned beach.

As his young pregnant wife desperately hopes he is still alive, Nikki and Jack find themselves in uncharted territory… They must attempt to piece together the perplexing crime scene that poses more questions than it answers.

Episode 7 saw both Julie Graham’s character Elinor Shaw AND Sean Pertwee‘s DI John Flynn behaving suspiciously – but why? Viewers will find out the truth at last in episode 8.

Silent Witness episode 8 – Death by a Thousand Hits Part II – airs on Wednesday, February 07, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One. It is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

