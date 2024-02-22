Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec address ‘speculation’ they’ve ‘slept together’

Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec have addressed speculation that, over the years, they’ve been more than just good friends.

The boys, back on our screens this weekend (February 24), have been friends since they were teenagers starring in Byker Grove. They went on to have a number of hits as boy band PJ and Duncan and have won a trillion NTAs for their presenting partnership.

But, in a new interview, the boys have revealed the one question they’ve never been asked in all their years as a double act – have they ever slept together?

Ant and Dec are back this weekend for Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on their friendship

Speaking to Fault Magazine, the boys were asked about one aspect of their friendship or career no one has ever asked them about.

Ant joked that the question itself was “one of them”, adding that they’ve been interviewed “thousands of times over the years”.

Dec added: “So in answering your question, I’m not sure there is a question we haven’t been asked.”

Ant quickly thought of one, though.

“No one has ever slept together… Has anybody ever asked us that? I don’t think so. There you go, no one has ever asked us if we’ve slept together!” he said.

Dec responded with an “oh” as Ant told him: “There you go. You don’t have to answer it, Dec [laughs]. People have always insinuated.”

Dec addressed the speculation too, but didn’t exactly give a straight answer. Appearing to shut down the claims, he said: “It’s funny, people have insinuated and speculated.”

No one’s ever asked Ant and Dec if they’ve slept together… until now! (Credit: ITV)

The boys are happily married

Of course, both boys are now happily married.

Dec married Ali Astall back in 2015 and they have two children together – daughter Isla and son Jack.

Ant, meanwhile, married Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021. He is stepdad to her two teenage daughters, Poppy and Daisy. And they pair are expecting their first baby early this summer.

Ant and Dec on the end of Saturday Night Takeaway

The presenting pair have also revealed why they’re bringing Saturday Night Takeaway to an end after 20 series.

In the same interview, they revealed that the decision has been made because the boys want to spend more time with their young families.

Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend (February 24) at 7pm on ITV1.

