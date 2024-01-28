Inside Dec Donnelly’s family life from his wife, children and siblings to his tragic brother

Television star Dec Donnelly is currently presenting Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV, however, his extensive career boasts many other jobs.

Originally rising to fame as Duncan in the teen drama Byker Grove alongside Ant McPartlin, the pair morphed into a successful presenting duo, Ant & Dec.

From SMTV Live, I’m A Celebrity to Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec have remained a regular face on television for more than two decades.

Despite maintaining a high-profile status, Dec has managed to keep a lot of his personal life private. Here we delve into his family life from his wife, children, and siblings.

Ant & Dec became a presenting duo following Byker Grove (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dec Donnelly wife

Dec is married to his former manager Ali Astall. After getting engaged in November 2014, the pair tied the knot in Elswick, Tyne and Wear, the following year in August. On his big day, Dec’s working partner, Ant, was his best man.

Prior to Ali, Dec had been in a couple of long-term relationships. Between 1993 and 2003, he dated actor Clare Buckfield. From 2009 to 2011, Dec formed a romance with fellow presenter Georgie Thompson.

Dec Donnelly children

Nearly three years after tying the knot, Dec revealed that he and Ali were expecting their first child in 2018.

“Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

The pair welcomed a daughter, Isla Elizabeth Anne. Four years later, Dec and Ali had a son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus Donnelly. His middle name was chosen in tribute to his grandfathers.

Dec and Ali have two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dec Donnelly’s siblings

Some might be surprised to find this out, but Dec is the youngest of six siblings. Unlike the television presenter, his brother and sisters haven’t carved out a career in entertainment and keep a very low profile.

His siblings are called Camelia, Moira, Eamonn, Martin, Patricia and Dermott – who sadly died in 2022.

While Dec is seen often due to his job, his siblings are rarely photographed with him.

Dec’s older brother tragically died

In July 2022, Dec’s older brother Dermott tragically died at age 55 after collapsing following a serious illness. He was a Catholic priest based in County Durham and died peacefully in hospital.

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly, who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital,” a statement read.

“This has come as a great shock to all of us. Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.”

