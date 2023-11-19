Following Holly Willoughby‘s recent departure from This Morning, Sarah Ferguson is preparing to step into her daytime presenting slot.

42-year-old Holly had been one of the show’s main presenters since 2009, becoming a favourite amongst viewers. However she announced a “difficult” goodbye” to the show last month, a decision that she said was made for herself and her family.

After a successful co-hosting gig on Loose Women earlier this month, and an interview on This Morning back in March, rumours have been circulating that a full-time presenting role could be on the cards for Fergie. There is a big job going on This Morning after all…

But for the moment it seems she’s content with taking a temporary position. The Duchess of York will join Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the sofa just for the day this coming Monday (November 20). She will also be guest editing the show, which will feature an interview with the iconic Sir Cliff Richard as well as a segment on the important topic of defibrillators.

“I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics I’m passionate about.” The 64-year-old has reportedly said to the Mail Online.

She also revealed how she ‘loves live TV’ and is “an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.”

Meanwhile This Morning boss Martin Frizell sounded equally excited for her appearance, commenting: “I’m very happy for her to make some of my decisions on Monday. She has a great understanding of the show.”

