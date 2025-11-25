Sara Davies’ Christmas crafting ideas fall flat with This Morning fans as they slam ‘dire’ segment

Sara Davies may be a hit in the Dragons’ Den, but her festive crafting slot on This Morning today (November 25) didn’t exactly set viewers alight.

The entrepreneur set up a mini workshop in the ITV studio, roping in Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley as her unsuspecting helpers. She happily reminded them – and everyone watching – that crafting is her true passion, which tracks given she launched Crafters Companion two decades ago.

“I can work with any level of skill, Ben. I’m about to prove it,” she teased. But despite Sara’s best intentions, her Christmas makes didn’t quite land with the audience at home, who were left less inspired… and more switched off.

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies on This Morning

First up for Ben and Cat was a go at toilet roll crafting. “This’ll take you back to your Blue Peter days!” said Sara.

She proceeded to fold her used roll into a Christmas tree shape, while instructing the two hosts to keep theirs intact as baubles. The idea was to then dip the ends into festive-coloured paints and create Christmassy shapes on paper.

“I like to do Christmas cards with the kids every year,” revealed Sara, “even if they just make them for their grandparents and the teacher, but doing it with just a little bit of loo roll is super easy!”

Ben noticed how their guest was doing a tree shape as he and Cat kept things simpler. “You’ve gotta remember, I’ve been doing this [for] 20 years mate, this is your first rodeo,” Sara replied.

“There’s something really therapeutic about it I think,” Cat noted. But they weren’t done just yet, because the Dragons’ Den star also wanted the pair to upcycle some old beads into festive bows.

Social media reacts to ‘utterly dire’ segment

As Sara enjoyed calling the shots on This Morning, fans were busy sharing their thoughts on social media site X.

“That Sara Davies craft show is utterly dire [asleep emoji] #ThisMorning,” wrote one disappointed user.

“If someone sends me something for Christmas that’s made out of a discarded loo roll they’re getting a visit from me and the lads in the new year. Just saying,” another person joked. “#ThisMorning Christmas crafting [bleep]. Just go to the shop ffs,” suggested somebody else.

“Christmas crafting? I’m out. #thismorning”, “FFS crafting for toddlers #thismorning” and “I love crafting, I love crafting programmes but I draw the line at handmade cards #ThisMorning,” read a further three reactions.

And yet, one individual did find some pleasure from Sara’s crafting. They shared: “Wanna a dopamine hit? Watch the craft segment from earlier today.”

Dragons’ Den: Sara Davies exit

At the end of last month, Dragons’ Den fans were left genuinely “saddened” when Sara bowed out of the line-up.

She’d already revealed on Instagram that she was stepping back after six series of hearing pitches. She explained that it was simply time to refocus on her own company for a while. But Sara was careful not to close the door completely.

For now, Sara’s pouring her energy into growing her business – but a future return to the Den? She hasn’t ruled it out one bit.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

