Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has bid the BBC series, co-stars, and viewers an emotional farewell on Instagram.

Coinciding with the final episode of the current series, Sara told followers on Thursday (March 6) evening she “loved every minute” of being on the programme.

Businesswoman Sara joined the Den in 2019 and has gone on to support numerous entrepreneurs with her money and her know-how.

But now, in a poignant statement, Sara – who danced with Aljaž Škorjanec on the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing – has revealed her final appearances as a Dragon are sooner than fans might like.

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies quits TV show

Sharing a short video of her Dragons’ Den showings on Insta, Sara captioned her upload: “Little update from me…

“As this last run of Dragons’ comes to an end I have to say I’ve loved every minute of this series so far and I’m so proud of the businesses I’ve invested in this year!”

Sara went on to explain she is refocusing on her business commitments.

She continued: “As a lot of you will know, I’ve taken up my position again as CEO of Crafter’s Companion and my business is my big priority this year.

“And when I commit to a business, I really commit, which is why I find Dragons’ Den such a rewarding role. As well as filming an incredible show, being a Dragon requires so much dedication and time behind the scenes as you join the life of each business you invest in. It means seeing through your investment and committing to your part in that organisation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)

‘So much more than a TV show’

She went on: “It’s so much more than a TV show. That’s why I’ve taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business, which was my first baby! So I won’t be filming with the team this year for the next series.”

Sara added: “Sending so much love to my fellow Dragons and the amazing team behind it all.

“In the meantime, you can still catch me in the second half of this series of Dragons’ Den later in the year – it will not disappoint!”

How fans reacted

Fans were disappointed to learn Sara is leaving, but wished her well.

“Oh wow, so sad to hear this, have absolutely loved watching you in the Den. Sounds like an exciting chapter for you,”one fan commented.

“Truly gutted. You are such an honest and down to earth Dragon and it won’t be the same without you,” wrote another.

And a third contributed: “You will be missed.”

Earlier this month it was reported Sara has been signed up by ITV to present new game show Time is Money.

