Sara Davies has signed up to present Time is Money, a new ITV game show.

Announcing the news today (March 3), BBC Dragons’ Den star Sara said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting Time Is Money. This show is unlike anything you’ve seen before — it’s full-on, it’s exhilarating, and the pressure is real.

“It’s going to be a rollercoaster of excitement and tension, and I can’t wait to see who’ll keep their cool under pressure. Get ready for a make or break adventure, because time really is money!”

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies is the new host of Time is Money (Credit: BBC)

Sara Davies to host Time is Money

Time is Money will keep viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists and drama, ITV said in a statement.

The high-stakes quiz show will offer a unique twist. Contestants begin with their prize money already on the line and must race against the clock to keep it. If they fail to answer correctly, their cash prize slips away.

The final player remaining will take home everything they’ve managed to save — making every decision a potential game-changer.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime at ITV, hailed the strong start to the year for ITV’s afternoon game shows.

She said: “It’s been fantastic to see our afternoon game shows continue to thrive this year with The Chase, Deal or No Deal, Lingo and Tipping Point all delivering strong ratings and growing audiences.

“These shows have become a staple for daytime TV and we’re thrilled to add Time is Money to the mix. With its unique blend of fast-paced quiz action and high-stakes drama, Time Is Money will perfectly complement our existing lineup, as will Sara Davies as host.”

Deal or No Deal’s performed remarkably well for ITV so announce a new series already! (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal latest

There’s still no news on if/when Deal or No Deal will return to our screens. Stephen Mulhern broke our hearts on Valentine’s Day when he hosted the last ep of the series.

However, the same statement also shared good news for ITV over Deal or No Deal’s viewing figures, so surely it’s just a matter of time before another series is announced?

The update read: “Deal or No Deal continues its strong performance with 10 episodes this year having achieved 2 million viewers or more. Plus it is seeing massive growth on ITVX. Throughout 2024, the show generated 10 million streams and in the first eight weeks of 2025 alone, it is already up to 6.8 million streams.”

So come on ITV, what are you waiting for, announce the new series already!

