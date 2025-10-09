Ben Shephard has been called out by This Morning viewers following his “awkward” interview with Freddie Flintoff.

The ITV show returned to screens on Thursday (October 9) with Ben and Cat Deeley back at the helm. On the programme, the pair chatted to Cricket legend Freddie Flintoff about his new autobiography.

But things took a slightly awkward turn when the conversation turned to the topic of Freddie’s horror car crash that left him with both physical and mental scars.

Freddie appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard talks to Freddie on This Morning

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcomed Freddie onto the famous This Morning sofa this week, to discuss his new autobiography, Coming Home, which details the accident he was caught up in a few years back.

Freddie was involved in the crash while filming Top Gear back in 2022. The star was driving the car at high speed when it flipped. He was dragged face down along the track for 50 metres and sustained several broken ribs.

The injury led to Freddie being airlifted to the hospital, before undergoing multiple operations for facial injuries.

Freddie called out Ben (Credit: ITV)

Freddie’s ‘swipe’ at This Morning host Ben

On This Morning, Ben brought up the accident and said to Freddie Flintoff: “It’s been a really tough period of your life for you and your family Freddie. How are you dealing with it?”

Freddie was quick to fire back, as he told Ben: “I’m alright – you don’t have to put a soft voice on!” as he laughed.

Ben then said: “Having watched the documentary and read the book, and I know the book isn’t all about that, there is a basis of what you’ve been through with the accident and what you had to face, that is something you’re going to deal with I assume for the rest of your life?”

Freddie replied: “Yeah I think so. It’s one of those things that alters everything in a split second.”

He also said: “I didn’t leave the house for eight months other than medical appointments. It took a strain on the family, but it got me back into cricket, the Preston lads in India. It helped me out so much. It has been an adjustment.”

Viewers were not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ‘awkward’ interview

However, following Freddie’s interview, complaints poured in on X. One disgruntled viewer wrote: “It feels awkward with Ben keeping going on about the crash.”

Someone else claimed: “Flintoff’s crash was so bad it essentially tore his face off. His injuries were so awful the production team who helped him had to be given therapy. Not surprised he didn’t want to dwell on it in the interview.”

Appearing to refer to Freddie’s swipe, a third person declared: “He really doesn’t look happy talking about it.” A fourth then backed Ben as they penned: “That was a bit rude of Freddie.”

Read more: Five most gut-wrenching moments from Freddie Flintoff’s Top Gear crash documentary

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.