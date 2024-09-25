In a candid interview, Olympic gold medalist Sam Quek opened up about her experiences and challenges during Strictly rehearsals with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

Audiences were treated to this exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse thanks to BBC’s spin-off show, It Takes Two.

Sam Quek revealed that she can get overly competitive on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Sam Quek on Strictly: It Takes Two

The 35-year-old former hockey player recently made her first appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor.

Her first dance was a Foxtrot. Sam performed alongside 26-year-old Strictly pro Nikita.

Despite the pair’s successful debut, Sam revealed on It Takes Two that she often finds herself needing to tone down her competitive nature.

I am competitive. And I have to be careful at times, don’t I?

Host Fleur East asked Sam about whether her athletic background influences her approach to the competition.

Reflecting on her Olympic legacy, Sam admitted: “Um, well I’m competitive, I am competitive. And I have to be careful at times, don’t I? Because I do get frustrated that it’s not clicking as quickly as it should. Because I just want to get it right, I want to learn, I want to move on to the next step.”

Sam acknowledged the fine line between her drive for excellence and the patience required in the learning process.

“So I think it’s helpful but it can also be a bit of a detriment and that’s where you come in and you tell me, ‘Sam, just chill,'” she continued, turning to Nikita.

Sam and Nikita made their Strictly debut over the weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly 2024

The conversation took an exciting turn as Fleur announced the duo’s upcoming performance would be the Charleston.

Nikita was quick to share that, despite the challenge, they were determined to push the boundaries.

“I need to admit, it’s quite a hard choreography and I came in today and I’m just trying to push it even more. At the same time, I really want to challenge Sam,” the dancer explained.

“I really want to challenge her because Sam said to me the one dance she’s most afraid of is the Charleston,” Nikita continued.

Initially nervous about the revelation, Sam found reassurance in Nikita’s support.

“But listen, it’s a challenge and the choreography’s challenging, but you’re doing so, so well,” Nikita encouraged.

“Can’t wait to see it, don’t look so scared – you’re going to be amazing!” Fleur chimed in, noticing Sam’s terrified expression.

As the interview concluded, Sam hinted at the incorporation of hockey into their Charleston routine.

“There’s hockey in it, can we give that away? Can we say that?” Sam revealed.

“Exclusive!” Fleur joked.

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 28) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It Takes Two airs weeknights from 6.30pm on BBC Two.

