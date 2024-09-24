Tonight on It Takes Two (September 24), host Fleur East spoke to returning Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec and his partner Tasha Ghouri.

Tasha and Aljaz, who took a two-year break from Strictly Come Dancing, came joint second on the leaderboard last Saturday night.

And, after months of scandal, fans of the show seemed delighted to welcome him back. In fact, during his first appearance of the season on It Takes Two, Aljaz had his admirers in tears as he stopped the show for a very special reason…

Aljaz Skorjanec and Tasha Ghouri on Strictly It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Aljaz makes Strictly: It Takes Two return

Fans of Aljaz and It Takes Two will know that the dancer has always been obsessed with reading the captions producers print underneath his name during his appearances on the BBC Two show.

One look at the It Takes Two hashtag on Twitter before the episode showed that people couldn’t wait for Aljaz to appear, for that very reason.

And he didn’t disappoint, bringing the show to a halt so that he could read it!

“Aljaz, you’re back,” said Fleur. “Yes! I’m like Lassie the doggie,” he quipped.

“How does it feel to be back after two years?” Fleur asked. “It felt like I was hibernating for a couple of years. Do you know what,” he said, before bringing the interview to a halt and telling Fleur: “One second….”

Aljaz’s name had, of course, appeared on the screen, along with the caption, which he leant forward to read on the monitors.

“We’ve missed you a latte!” it read, a nod to their week one cha cha cha to Espresso.

Smiling, Aljaz said: “I see, like the coffee. Yes! I’ve missed you a latte too!”

He then went straight back into the interview where he’d left off. “So just like that, I can’t describe it, watching it at home and now coming back and having an appreciation for every single second and person on the show, rehearsal, doing it for the little one now at home watching. I’m just so blessed,” he said.

Viewers were left in tears as Aljaz read his first It Takes Two caption of the 2024 series (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Fans watching at home were in tears – because he’s back and because the moment was hilarious.

“Aljaz reading his caption! We are sooooo back,” said one.

“Ah, Aljaz reading the chyron, how we’ve missed you!” another added.

“Now I feel like @AljazSkorjanec is truly back on #Strictly. Reading his taglines on #ItTakesTwo = best part of the show!” said another.

Another viewer added: “I’m crying because @AljazSkorjanec is back but crying laughing at him reading his #ItTakesTwo taglines. So missed it!”

Another agreed and added: “I actually felt a bit emotional seeing Aljaz read out his #ItTakesTwo caption again. I’ve missed that.”

