Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she’s started the 2024 series of the show feeling “at the top of her game” thanks to an intensive course of cosmetic treatment.

Shirley shared the news on her Instagram today, adding that as she entered her sixties, she was “very much considering having a face lift”.

And, showing off the results of her treatments after just turning 64, Shirley looks and feels fab-u-lous!

Shirley Ballas said she feels fresh as a daisy going into Strictly 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas ‘thrilled’ by ‘face life’ results

Shirley said: “I just wanted to share with everybody that when I went into my sixties, I was very much considering having a face lift. And then I discovered NeoGen.”

Over the past 12 months, Shirley has been having monthly appointments with Dr Johanna Ward for a series of skin-boosting NeoGen nitrogen plasma sessions. The non-invasive procedure uses super-heated nitrogen gas to rejuvenate the skin from within.

And the results are stunning, according to Shirley.

“They have made my skin look youthful. It feel like it’s got more elastic, it’s vibrant and all in all I have to say I’ll be going into Strictly 2024 feeling at the top of my game,” she said. Shirley then added: “I’m even exquisitely happy with my jawline and my neck. So yes, I’m absolutely delighted to have been having these treatments.”

In the clip uploaded by the salon, she then looked at before and after pictures on her phone.

“If I look at my phone from the start of my journey to where I am today, the difference – you really have to see it to believe it – the difference is remarkable.

“I’m just looking at my jowls, and the lift on that is amazing. The sunspots and all the little red veins have gone. The skin is looking quite beautiful, fresh, dewy, it’s just remarkable actually to see the difference in a short space of time. For my face, I’m absolutely thrilled,” she concluded.

The before and after shots have amazed Shirley (Credit: Instagram)

‘It has made me feel so confident’

Shirley also told the Daily Mail: “I have to say that I think these treatments have shaved 30 years off me. It has made me feel so confident and comfortable in my own skin. There’s a famous Beatles song that goes, ‘will you still need me, will you still feed me when I’m 64’, well I turned 64 last week and I feel like I’ve got a new lease of life.”

The head judge continued: “When I looked in the mirror, I saw dull lifeless sagging skin, I had a lot of pigmentation with sun spots and I had little spider veins on my nose. The whole thing about my face made me feel anxious especially because I’m in the public eye more and more these days.”

How much it costs

The treatments take about 45 minutes. In this time, Dr Ward covers a full face, neck and the top of the chest.

In total, Shirley had six NeoGen Plasma treatments this year. Prices start at £800 for one treatment, but there are deals for three treatments for £2,150 and six for £3,850.

