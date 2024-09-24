Can Strictly Come Dancing survive its recent scandals? Here’s what AI thinks

Strictly has returned to our screens for its 20th anniversary series, but can it survive the recent scandals?

Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima have both left the show after reports of alleged abusive behaviour behind the scenes. And the BBC still hasn’t released the results of its internal probe.

The series got off to a lukewarm start, with ratings reportedly lower than this time last season. But can the show weather the storm and survive the scandal, or will it be curtains for Strictly Come Dancing?

The BBC is giving us no clues, so ED! decided to ask an AI chatbot. We asked Chat GPT: “Can Strictly Come Dancing survive in light of recent scandals affecting the show?”

And this is what it said…

Shirley Ballas declared the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing open – but will it survive into next year? (Credit: BBC)

Can Strictly survive its scandals? Over to AI…

Strictly has faced its share of controversies and scandals over the years. And these types of issues can put pressure on any long-running show.

While any scandal involving prominent cast members, such as Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, could create waves of negative attention, the show has historically been resilient to challenges.

Strictly is a popular and long-standing BBC show that has built a strong fanbase over the years. Its format, charm and wide appeal have allowed it to weather various controversies.

And, while scandals can affect public perception and even lead to dips in viewership, Strictly has proven itself resilient in the face of such challenges in the past.

The show’s ability to survive depends on several factors

Handling of allegations: If there are scandals involving abusive behavior, how the BBC and Strictly producers respond will be crucial. Transparency, accountability and prompt action will be necessary to maintain public trust. If the allegations are substantiated and dealt with appropriately, it could mitigate long-term damage.

Public perception and fan reaction: The loyalty of the Strictly fanbase has often allowed the show to recover from controversies. That said, serious allegations of abusive behavior could affect viewership, especially if viewers feel their concerns are not addressed.

Media and social media impact: In the age of social media, public figures are under greater scrutiny, and scandals can quickly escalate. How the press and social media influencers cover these events, and whether they give the show a chance to course-correct, could heavily influence its reputation.

Replacement or suspension of involved dancers: This could allow the show to move forward without being overshadowed by the controversy.

Ultimately, the resilience of Strictly Come Dancing will depend on how swiftly and effectively it addresses the scandals, its efforts to foster a positive working environment, and how committed it remains to safeguarding its reputation.

One chatbot reckons the hosts could be replaced (Credit: BBC)

Why Strictly can survive despite these scandals

Positive adjustments: In response to criticisms, Strictly has shown a willingness to adapt.

Strong production and talent: The high quality of the dancing, choreography, and overall production continues to be a major draw. Viewers tune in for the entertainment value and the spectacle. This can often overshadow any off-screen drama.

The relationships between the professional dancers, their celebrity partners and the judges remain central to the show’s appeal, regardless of the controversies surrounding individual participants.

Entertainment value: Ultimately, Strictly is entertainment first. And, for most viewers, the enjoyment of the performances outweighs concerns about off-screen drama. If the show continues to deliver the dazzling routines and impressive transformations of its celebrity contestants, it is likely to retain its audience.

Fan loyalty: Despite the scandals, Strictly retains a very loyal fanbase. It has become a staple of Saturday night television, especially during the lead-up to Christmas. Viewers who have watched it for years may be more forgiving of controversies because they are attached to the show as a whole.

Risks if scandals escalate

That said, if Strictly were to experience more serious or sustained scandals, particularly those involving issues like discrimination, bullying or exploitation behind the scenes, it could significantly damage the show’s image.

Audiences are increasingly attuned to social justice issues, and they expect transparency and accountability. If a scandal were to break that revealed systemic problems within the production team, it could push viewers away, especially younger audiences who are more critical of ethical breaches.

The BBC would also be under immense pressure to address these issues quickly to protect its reputation as a public broadcaster. The network could take drastic steps if needed. These could include changes in the judging panel, host shake-ups or even structural changes to the show.

Rebuilding trust with the public: After addressing the allegations, Strictly would need to rebuild trust with its audience. This could involve promoting positive behavior within the cast, improving backstage culture and emphasising the values of inclusivity, kindness and mutual respect that the show is known for. Public apologies from those involved would be essential in this process.

Maintaining entertainment quality: While scandals can lead to short-term dips in viewership, the long-term survival of the show still depends on its entertainment value. As long as the production maintains high-quality dancing, creative choreography and engaging celebrity-professional relationships, audiences may continue tuning in, even after a scandal. For many viewers, the performances and competition are the primary reasons they watch the show.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Strictly can survive its scandals, according to AI, but there are steps the Beeb will need to follow (Credit: BBC)

Conclusion

Strictly Come Dancing can survive recent scandals.

While bullying scandals involving Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima would be damaging, Strictly can survive if the BBC addresses the situation quickly and transparently.

Taking strong action against any inappropriate behavior, ensuring a healthy backstage environment, and reaffirming the show’s commitment to its core values will be essential in moving forward.

With these steps, and by continuing to deliver high-quality entertainment, Strictly could weather the storm and maintain its place as one of the UK’s most beloved TV shows.

Read more: Contestant set to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2024 first ‘revealed’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.