Rylan Clark to host ‘mind-blowing’ new show, Dating Naked UK

In the latest news concerning Rylan Clark, the This Morning regular has bagged a “mind-blowing” presenting gig fronting Dating Naked UK.

Rylan has been on screens alongside Emma Willis recently for ITV’s flagship daytime series, with viewers hailing the duo as a “dream team”.

But busy Rylan will soon be spinning another telly plate for Paramount+’s new show which will feature reality show contestants in the buff!

Dating Naked UK will follow singles looking for love and living together in a tropical paradise. However, as the name of the series indicates, participants won’t be troubled by clothing while they do so.

Rylan said: “It is no secret that I love a reality TV show, but this one is going to blow your minds. Not only does it feature dating and drama, on top of that everyone will be totally starkers! You will not want to miss this – I can’t wait for you all to see.”

Based on the original VH1 series in the UK, the show is set to begin filming in early 2024. Ten episodes are expected to air later in the year.

And should any single ED! readers fancy putting themselves forward for wooing in the nude, applications are still being accepted.

On leaving It Takes Two

Rylan, who has also partnered up with Cat Deeley and Josie Gibson for This Morning in the past few months, recently hosted sex-positive relationship advice show Sex Rated on E4.

Back in September, he explained why he’d moved on from co-hosting for Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

“I’ve been doing the same type of job for 10 years. For me, I just got to the point, ‘What do I want? What would I like to be? Who do I want to be? What show do I want to do in the future?,'” he told The Sun.

Rylan added at the time: “And it’s really hard to try to work that out while you’re doing different things. So I had to take that step back, have a minute to myself, let it breathe, and not turn on the TV and see yourself while you’re watching what everyone else is doing.”

Dating Naked UK is coming to Paramount+ in 2024

