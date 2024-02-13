Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ £3.25m Surrey home: Football-themed man cave, sleek dressing room, huge leafy garden and a stairlift

Ruth Langsford and husband Eamonn Holmes live in a gorgeous six-bedroom house in Weybridge, Surrey, that’s reportedly worth a huge £3.25 million.

With five bathrooms, four reception rooms and a huge manicured garden, it’s the stuff of dreams.

And, luckily for those who like to go through the keyhole, Eamonn and Loose Women star Ruth have shared more than a glimpse into their beautiful home on Instagram, and on their Celebrity Gogglebox appearances.

At home with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: The entrance hall

The couple’s entrance hall is grand and gorgeous with a sweeping staircase leading to the upstairs rooms.

They regularly pose in front of the stairs ahead of a glitzy night out, but recently installed a stairlift to help Eamonn, who has suffered crippling back problems, to ascend the stairs more easily.

Rylan Clark has even popped round to try it out!

The kitchen

Ruth regularly treats her followers to a glimpse inside her kitchen – often when she’s cooking with her beloved mum Joan.

The kitchen is stylish and spacious, with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a central island. It’s also home to a huge American-style fridge/freezer.

At home with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: The dining room

Family celebrations at Chez Langsford-Holmes appear to take place in the dining room at the couple’s oval table.

It’s been set up for Ruth’s mum’s birthday and their son Jack’s 21st in recent years.

Cream leather chairs, red curtains and a stylish double mirror hung above sleek glossy black units make it feel both homely and spacious. There’s also a wooden dresser holding family photos and a display cabinet filled with glasswear.

Sitting and living rooms

Eamonn and Ruth have a number of reception rooms. On Celebrity Gogglebox they film in a sitting room which has a plush purple sofa with built-in shelving in the background, lined with books and framed photos, including a snap of when Eamonn received his OBE.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Their family living room has a gorgeous skylight offering masses of natural light, plus a fireplace integrated into the wall underneath their TV. Comfort comes courtesy of a gorgeous L-shaped cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. There’s silvery patterned wallpaper on one wall, wooden flooring and patio doors that lead out onto the garden.

Ruth and Eamonn appear to have another fireplace area, perhaps in a different sitting room, though.

Eamonn showed it off at Christmas, with the mantlepiece decorated with red lights that cast the entire room in a dramatic red hue.

Ruth and Eamonn’s offices

While Eamonn has been pictured working on his laptop, Ruth has a desktop Apple Mac that she’s been seen working on.

Her workspace appears to be downstairs, with a corner space-saving desk and a black leather computer chair.

Eamonn, meanwhile, has his very own man cave.

It’s filled with memorabilia from his beloved Manchester United – and the room even has a red floor!

Ruth’s dressing room

Not to be left out, Ruth has her own dressing room area.

She’s shared a video of herself getting ready, with a floor-to-ceiling mirror surrounded in Hollywood-style lightbulbs behind her.

The wardrobes and cabinets are cream, and she has a comfy cream leather chair to sit on while she’s glamming up.

The bedroom

The couple have previously shared a glimpse into their bedroom, too. It has a large king-sized bed topped with a cosy taupe bedspread and velvet cushions.

There are white bedside tables with matching lamps either side. And fitted wardrobes to offer the couple a sleek storage solution.

At home with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes – the garden

Ruth and Eamonn have created a relaxing outdoor living area in their garden.

They have a pair of matching grey button-back Chesterfield-style sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and coffee table.

Ruth spends time outside cuddling up to dog Maggie with a glass of wine, whereas Eamonn has relaxed outside after doing his back exercises.

Eamonn has he takes “great pride” in keeping their garden perfectly-preened – and fans have even likened their gorgeously mowed lawn to a football pitch!

There’s also a parasol to shade them from the summer sun. And a patio heater for when the colder weather draws in.

