Ruth Langsford looks dramatically different in throwback photo as fans stunned: ‘You look younger now Ruth’

Ruth Langsford has left Loose Women fans open-mouthed after they spotted an Instagram throwback snap of her taken over forty years ago – where she looked very different.

The TV favourite, who is married to fellow telly star Eamonn Holmes, had Instagram users flocking to the comment section of a recent post. Plenty exclaimed a string of compliments about her ageless beauty.

However, some claimed that Ruth, 63, looks even better now than she did over four decades ago. One penned: “You look younger now Ruth.”

In the throwback photo, shared to the Loose Women Instagram page, a youthful Ruth at the age of just twenty one could be seen grinning for the camera. Alongside that was a recent snap of the presenter, who showed off an equally pleased expression.

Another fan gushed in the comments: “Still looking good,” whilst a third exclaimed: “Stunning back then even more gorgeous now.”

Meanwhile, fellow TV favourite Alison Hammond also shared her praise, commenting: “Beautiful lady.”

The former This Morning host dubbed her eighties style look as her ‘Farrah Fawcett hair phase’. Loose Women’s official Instagram page detailed in the caption of the post: “Ruth’s taking part in the #MeAt21 trend with this throwback pic! She said she was in her ‘Farrah Fawcett hair phase’.”

Ruth branded a ‘natural beauty’ by fans

The star recently took to social media to share a candid, makeup-free video whilst she prepped her meals. She joked in the caption: “Next time you see me on the front cover of a glossy magazine remember what I REALLY look like!!”

However, her followers loved the unfiltered look. One person gushed: “You’re so naturally gorgeous Ruth you don’t need makeup. Just love the way you are, never change.”

