Ruth Langsford forced to halt Loose Women as Brenda Edwards left in tears following Derek Draper’s death

On Loose Women today, Brenda Edwards became tearful as the panel discussed the death of Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper.

Last Friday, Kate laid her husband to rest. On Monday (February 5), she made a return to Good Morning Britain to discuss her husband’s death and his recent funeral.

On today’s edition of Loose Women, Brenda and her co-stars Ruth Langsford, Kelly Holmes and Kéllé Bryan discussed Kate’s interview.

Brenda Edwards on Loose Women today

The Loose Women stars praised Kate’s courage and strength to do the interview just days after Derek’s funeral. Brenda said: “It was very moving hearing her talking about the challenges of life now and we’ve spoken about it on here, it’s not when you’re going through it and it’s not the, I call it homegoing or service of celebration, it’s the afters.

“Hats off to her for wanting to come back to work on Thursday. There’s so many people who have something to say about how soon you come back but that is what she obviously needs. Just to have that support network around.”

Brenda went on: “There’s so many people who don’t have that.”

Ruth then mentioned Kate’s comments about her children. Kate had said she felt “proud” of how her two kids – Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, – dealt with their dad’s death.

Kelly then discussed grief and how people process it very differently. Speaking about Kate‘s children, Kelly said: “Seeing Darcey being a pallbearer… when I saw that I just thought it’s almost like her last honour.

We knew this would be hard but Brenda still wanted to talk about it today.

“For the rest of her life she will remember that moment feeling proud so that was amazing.”

As Ruth continued talking, she halted as Brenda teared up. Ruth said: “Are you alright, Brenda?” as she reached underneath the desk to grab a box of tissues.

Ruth said: “We knew this would be hard but Brenda still wanted to talk about it today. We’ll just give her a moment,” as the audience clapped.

She then concluded the segment, sending their love to Kate, Darcey, Billy and all of Derek‘s family.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

